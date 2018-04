The AP has named New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees as its AP Male Athlete of the Year. The Saints quarterback was voted the 2010 Male Athlete of the Year, chosen by members of The Associated Press.

According to the AP, “there were 176 ballots submitted from U.S. news organizations that make up the AP's membership. Brees received 48 votes, while the 2009 AP Male Athlete of the Year, NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, finished second with 31. Boxer Manny Pacquiao was third with 21 votes, followed by Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay with 17. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, a comeback story himself, rounded out the top five vote-getters with 10.”