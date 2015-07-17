All down Hillary since Clinton announced her candidacy

It is now crystal to clear to any objective observer, Hillary Clinton is a horrible candidate. As Americans get to know Hillary, they like her less. In the latest Associated Press-GFK poll, Hillary scores an abysmal 39% approval rating, compared to an unfavorable rating of 49%.

In the three months since Hillary launched her campaign, her numbers have dropped dramatically. Back in April, Clinton had a more respectable approval rating of 46%, while last July her approval rating was 48%. As voters have seen Clinton on the campaign trail, they have not been impressed.

Her positive ratings have even fallen 11% among Democrats such as Donald Walters of Louisville who noted “Ever since she announced her candidacy for the presidency I just haven’t liked the way she’s handled things. She doesn’t answer questions directly.” Obviously, Hillary knows she is horrible answering unscripted press questions; no wonder she spent months avoiding the media.

When she does answer questions, she often contradicts herself. For example, after expressing support almost four dozen times for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Clinton came out in opposition to the deal at the last minute. She is a typical politician trying to gauge political winds, not having any bedrock principles as her foundation.

For the past few months, she has also been dogged by a never ending stream of scandals. Of course, there is the ongoing investigation into her handling of the Benghazi terrorist attack, her decision to use a private computer server and shield thousands of emails from investigators and her foundation’s fundraising activities. The “Clinton Cash” scandal is aptly characterized as the blatant selling of her position as Secretary of State to the highest bidder.

Hillary is not like her roguish husband whose despicable behavior is overlooked because he is considered a likeable person. Hillary possesses none of Bill’s winning personality, but all of his corrupt tendencies.

Without her marriage to Bill Clinton, Hillary would be a hard edged activist or lawyer working for a leftist cause for little money. She certainly would not be the leading candidate for President of the United States.

Without Bill’s political coattails, Hillary fails miserably. In 2008, she lost the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama, an unknown Senator from Illinois with a “funny” name. Obama had a very scant record to promote and major gaps in his background, which still exists to this day. She lost because Obama was a much better campaigner and speaker. He won the crucial debates and connected with voters on a personal level. Democrats believed that Obama cared about them; the same ability Bill Clinton displayed throughout his political career.

In contrast, Hillary is perceived as an out of touch, elitist politicians who travels with a massive entourage and does not even answer press questions. In fact, her campaign recently roped off the press as Hillary walked in a New Hampshire parade.

Not surprisingly, Hillary is losing the support of young liberal votes to 73-year old socialist U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT). At campaign rallies, Sanders is drawing much larger and more enthusiastic crowds. It is so bad that some Democrats are trying to convince Vice President Joe Biden to run. Others are imploring U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warrant (D-MA) to change her mind and enter the race.

Other than her last name and access to big donors, the only advantage Hillary has is her gender. Some Americans will vote for her only because they want to see the first woman President in our history. However, this is a very poor reason to elect a President. It was similar to the reasoning some Americans used to elect Barack Obama as the first Black President of the United States, and we have seen how well that worked out.