History: Ellington’s Switch Gives GOP Lead In Louisiana House





For the last week, it had been rumored that Ellington would switch parties as did fellow Democrat Senator John Alario. Alario said in a news interview at the time of the move that he would like to be Senate President.



The Democrats still control the Senate but by a slim majority.



Republican Party of Louisiana Chairman Roger Villere released the following statement upon learning that Representative Noble Ellington had changed his party affiliation to Republican:





“For more than 100 years the Louisiana House of Representatives has remained under Democrat control, but today that has all come to an end. In just 3 short years a 16 seat Democrat majority has been erased and Rep. Ellington’s decision to become the 53rd Republican in the House gives the GOP our first controlling majority in that body since Reconstruction. This is a great and historic day for the Republican Party of Louisiana and I’m pleased to welcome Rep. Ellington to the new conservative majority in the House.”







