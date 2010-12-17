  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • History: Ellington’s Switch Gives GOP Lead In Louisiana House
Friday, 17 December 2010 22:20

History: Ellington’s Switch Gives GOP Lead In Louisiana House

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

The Louisiana GOP is now the majority party in the Louisiana House of Representatives.  

Rep. Noble Ellington, who early this year ran and lost an election to be Speaker Pro Tem is now a Republican, switching from the ranks of the Democratic Party.    



For the last week, it had been rumored that Ellington would switch parties as did fellow Democrat Senator John Alario.  Alario said in a news interview at the time of the move that he would like to be Senate President.

The Democrats still control the Senate but by a slim majority.

Republican Party of Louisiana Chairman Roger Villere released the following statement upon learning that Representative Noble Ellington had changed his party affiliation to Republican:


“For more than 100 years the Louisiana House of Representatives has remained under Democrat control, but today that has all come to an end.  In just 3 short years a 16 seat Democrat majority has been erased and Rep. Ellington’s decision to become the 53rd Republican in the House gives the GOP our first controlling majority in that body since Reconstruction.  This is a great and historic day for the Republican Party of Louisiana and I’m pleased to welcome Rep. Ellington to the new conservative majority in the House.”



 

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « New Orleans Christmas Events: Weekend of December 18 St. Pierre Charged With More Crime Counts In New Orleans Tech Deals »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1