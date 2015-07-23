Dardenne urges Jindal to follow Scott Walker’s lead, pay your protective travel expenses

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne, who is running for governor and who serves as the acting head of state when the elected governor, Bobby Jindal is away, has issued a statement regarding Jindal’s presidential travels and the state’s paying for the Louisiana State police protective services.

Below is the Dardenne letter:

Louisiana taxpayers should not pay for any part of the costs of your travel while you campaign for president. That includes the cost of your protective services detail provided by Louisiana State Police. In March, LSP officials told a legislative committee that protective services for your out-of-state trips cost the Louisiana taxpayers well over $2,200,000 in the 2014-2015 fiscal year up until the end of March. Despite repeated requests, my office has not been able to obtain any updated numbers from LSP on those costs since March. The legislature saw fit to require reimbursement of these expenses by amendment to HB1, but you line item vetoed this language.

One of your competitors, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, started off his campaign by making sure the costs of his protective services detail while campaigning for President were reimbursed to the state by way of his 527 political organization, Our American Revival. Since you’ve officially entered the presidential race, your out-of-state travel has become even more frequent. Already this year, you’ve been out-of-state 75 days. In 2014, it was reported that you spent 165 days, or 45% of the year, out-of-state.

I call upon you to follow Governor Walker’s lead and use your campaign funds to pay for this protective service expense and to reimburse Louisiana taxpayers for the hundreds of thousands of dollars your campaign for president is costing our state. I respectfully request that you reimburse the amount spent by LSP since the beginning of this calendar year and that your campaign or your Super PAC assume all future costs incurred by state police for your campaign appearances out of state.

Since, pursuant to the Louisiana Constitution, I am "acting governor" when you are out of state I am entitled by law to collect a $57.96 per day salary supplement for each day you are out of state. I have not requested and will not request or accept such compensation.

The fiscal mess we’re in requires solid solutions. We need conservative, structural budget reforms. It should start with us, as elected leaders in Louisiana. You can help by taking this important and responsible step.

Sincerely,

Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne