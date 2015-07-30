ABC says Jindal appears tied for 12th in Fox News debate lineup

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal might be debating the second-team candidates opponents when Fox News opens presidential debate season on August 6. According to ABC.com, Jindal is on the bubble and is tied for 12th with Rick Santorum.

Leading the field is Donald Trump.

ABC has tallied up the last five national polls however, it is uncertain which polls Fox will choose when it announces its lineup decision.

The website claims that five candidates who are on the bubble: less than 1 percentage point separates the three candidates between 9th place and 11th place.

FULL STANDINGS (as of July 30 at 6 a.m.):

1. Trump – 19 percent

2. Bush – 13 percent

3. Walker – 12 percent

4. Rubio – 6 percent

5. Paul – 6 percent

6. Huckabee – 5 percent

T7. Carson – 5 percent

T7. Cruz – 5 percent

9. Christie – 3.2 percent

10. Kasich – 2.8 percent

11. Perry - 2.2 percent

T12.Santorum – 1.4 percent

T12.Jindal – 1.4 percent

14. Fiorina – 0.8 percent

15. Pataki – 0.6 percent

16. Graham – 0.4 percent

17. Gilmore - 0.0 percent (only two of five polls)

This analysis includes five recent polls: Quinnipiac on 7/30; CNN/ORC on July 26; ABC/Post on July 20, Fox News on July 17; and USA Today/Suffolk University on July 14. This analysis excludes a poll from PPP on 7/21 and Reuters/Ipsos on 7/29.