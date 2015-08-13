Edwards gets Vets PAC backing; Jindal gets skimmed

“John Bel Edwards hasn’t forgotten where he’s come from, and he’s always been there for his fellow vets,” Jon Soltz, an Iraq War veteran and Chairman of VoteVets.org said in a press release distributed by the group. “But, more than that, John Bel has shown that serving all people and America, with honor, is in his blood. He will make an incredible Governor – one who Louisiana and its veterans can be proud to call a friend.”
“This endorsement is a ringing tribute to John Bel Edwards’ selfless service to his country and to the people of Louisiana,” said Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, Chairwoman of the Louisiana Democratic Party. “John Bel Edwards is exactly what Louisiana needs to clean up after the disastrous Bobby Jindal administration.”
GETTING SKIMMED
Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal has gotten skimmed.
Skimm is a online publication that asks questions of various individuals, and in this case candidates for US President.
Here is a sample:
SO WHY SHOULD AMERICA HIRE YOU?
I think America is ready to hire a doer, not a talker. We’ve got a lot of people that are “talking” who are running for president. We’ve got a talker in the White House today. I’m the only candidate that has offered detailed plans on health care, on energy, on education, on our foreign policy….Secondly, I’ve got a track record of proven results. [Louisiana’s] actually already cut the size of our budget [by] 26%. ...We’ve got a top ten state for private sector job creation. Look, if folks are looking for a candidate who’s just going to manage the slow decline of our country, I’m not that candidate. If they’re looking for somebody who will go to DC and make big changes, I’m the guy to do that. I’ve already done it in Louisiana, I’ll do it in DC.
WHO SHOULD WE CALL FOR A REFERENCE?
I’d call my wife, Supriya. She’s my best friend. She’s a straight shooter. She’ll be honest, but she’s also my best friend.
WHAT IS YOUR GREATEST STRENGTH?
I’m not afraid of taking on big, complex programs. When I was elected governor, we were coming out of Katrina. We had had 25 years in a row of out-migration. We’ve now had seven years in a row of in-migration. We’ve got more people working there and earning a higher income than we have ever had before. So, I’m not afraid to take on the big complex problems, and I think that’s what we need in DC right now...We’ll be the next Greece if we don’t grow the private sector economy.
WHAT IS YOUR GREATEST WEAKNESS?
I’m impatient. I’ve been told my entire life I need to slow down, I speak too quickly.
TWEET DUM
.@DavidVitter : One high-profile murder could crush #neworleans tourism #lagov http://t.co/TzKriVahkx via @thenewsstar .@DavidVitter promotes expansion of #PellGrants for Louisianians to High Demand, High Wage Careers. @goCLTCC @golctcs pic.twitter.com/b8dS8TW0c7 A new commercial for my re-election campaign began airing this week. My son Preston plays me as a young man. https://t.co/uMokmLO3kO .@BobbyJindal is building a home in a posh neighborhood next to golf course affiliated with LSU boosters. http://t.co/F6zdT3wL0J #lalege LSU survey finds most voters are "tuned out" of #LaGov race, from @kevinlitten. http://t.co/GT1pUWIOiH #lalege
