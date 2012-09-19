  • You are here:  
FEMA approves 8 more Louisiana Parishes for infrastructure repair public assistance due to Isaac

FEMAAt the request of the State, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has amended its Hurricane Isaac major disaster declaration to include Public Assistance funding for infrastructure repair for eight additional parishes, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced Friday.

 

 

 

This means parish and municipal governments in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. John and West Feliciana may be reimbursed by FEMA for permanent construction work through the FEMA Public Assistance program. FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement repairs to infrastructure like roads, bridges, public buildings, utilities and parks that was caused by Hurricane Isaac.

 

FEMA had previously designated these eight parishes for limited PA funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B). They join 14 other parishes that are now eligible for all categories of FEMA PA, which are: Assumption, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington parishes.

 

In total, 55 parishes are eligible to apply for PA funding. Thirty parishes are designated for reimbursement of debris removal and emergency protective measures only: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, , East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette,  La Salle, Lincoln, , Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, Tensas, Union, Vermilion, West Baton Rouge and West Carroll. Eligible applicants may include state, tribal and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations.

 

Three parishes – Beauregard, Bossier and Caddo – are designated for reimbursement of costs for emergency protective measures only.

(Press release: State of Louisiana)

