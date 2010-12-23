Bleacher Report Gets Christmas Cheer With Crosslink Funding

The popular sports news website, Bleacher Report, one of the fastest growing sites on the Internet and the web's fifth largest sports media destination with more than 16 million monthly unique users, has completed a $10.5 million Series C capital investment in a round led by Crosslink Capital.
The funding round caps an auspicious 12 months for Bleacher Report during which the site welcomed more than 10 million new monthly users (from 6 million in Dec. 2009).
Bleacher Report is the web's leading publisher of original and entertaining sports editorial content. Since launching in 2008, Bleacher Report's site has attracted an audience of more than 16 million monthly visitors.