Atlanta Falcon's Roddy White's Tweets Tap New Orleans Saints' Ire





A sample of what went on White's Twitter: "The grace of god gave them that championship so that city wouldn't fall apart now and now they think they hot (obscenity). No chance in hell the Aints come into the dome and win."



White's twitter doesn't say much for his UAB education.



White is the NFL's leading receiver with 106 catches for 1,284 yards and the catalyst for the Falcons' offense which ran for 202 yards in their overtime win over the Saints in September.



The Falcons have already clinched a playoff spot, but they can wrap up the NFC South and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs with a win over the Saints. The Saints are one win away from clinching a playoff spot and still alive in the division race.



White's words stirred up hard feelings among the Saints. Reggie Bush said he believes the Saints secondary will be especially eager to get some shots on White.



"He knows that," said Bush. "Everyone else in the building knows that. And everybody watching on TV on Monday night knows that. You open your mouth and you're going to have to answer to somebody."



White isn't too concerned. "I'm going to be a target every time we play those guys," said White. ""Nothing's going to change. I'm just going out there and play my game, be physical and try to win my side of the ball."



The Falcons are 2 1/2 points favorites, but the Saints will have extra motivation, both for Monday night and a possible postseason showdown.







White also pulled the time-honored "out of context" move.



"Some people just take things out of context," said White. "I just felt like that's not what I was aiming for, to say anything about the city. They are the defending world champs."



"We simply think this was a case of one of our guys having fun on his personal Tweeter account," said Falcons spokesman Reggie Roberts. "The fact of the matter is that Monday night's game will be played by two of the NFL's better teams and the outcome will be decided on the field."



The Saints players don't see it that way, especially when White brought the devastating hurricane up that slammed into the city five years ago.



Defensive tackle Anthony Hargrove said White crossed the line when he started taking shots "at not just us, but our fans, our city. We're not going to talk about you Roddy, but inside, these guys are definitely upset."



SOME hither, others yon: Here's some info for you before you make your prediction of the Saints-Falcons winner: It's tough to be a good team twice in the same season. Drew Brees in his past four Monday Night games is 4-0 with a 13-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and has a near-perfect passer rating of 141.3...



Mark Sanchez's sore right shoulder might force him out of Sunday's crucial game in Chicago and leave ex-Saints quarterback Mark Brunell as the starter. Brunell, 40, has thrown only 31 passes since 2008. "I feel comfortable with Mark Brunell," said Jets coach Rex Ryan. "I absolutely do. We're not talking about a guy that never did it in his career. This guy has done it all. He was a Pro Bowl quarterback. Is he as good as he was back then? No. If he was, he'd be our starting quarterback."...Some mistakes are too much fun to make only once...

