Dueling polls for Louisiana governor election

The latest poll comes from Triumph Campaigns, located in Mississippi, and was first published by our news partner, Bayoubuzz.com.

The survey polled only the governor’s race only and contains interviews by landlines only with 2,285 persons and has a margin of error of 2.1%.

If the election were held today, here is what Triumph says the results would be:

U.S. Sen. David Vitter (R) – 31%.

State Rep. John Bel Edwards (D) – 30%.

Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle (R) – 14%.

Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne (R) – 13%.

Undecided – 11%.

The results of the Triumph poll differs greatly from a poll conducted in late July by Verne Kennedy of Market Research Insight (MRI)

MRI’s poll had a stunning result. It showed Angelle with 24%, Vitter with 22%, Edwards with 20%, and Dardenne with 13%. Undecided was 20%.

But when Kennedy, who has polled in Louisiana for decades, factored in the black vote according to historical patterns, the results were Edwards 34%, Angelle 22%, Vitter 22%, and Dardenne 12%.

So, fear not, poll watchers and supporters of candidates. If you don’t like a particular poll, rest assured there will be more to come as the race moves towards the October 24 primary.

