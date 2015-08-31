  • You are here:  
Carson, Trump lead in Iowa with 23, Jindal tied at 1%

carsonsThe Monmouth University Poll of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers puts Ben Carson and Donald Trump even for the top spot for Republican presidential nominee at 23%.  Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who has spent significant time in Iowa over the summer has collected 1% of the vote in a tie with Texas Governor Rick Perry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

 

Accordinng to the polls:

 This marks the first time since July 26 that a poll in any of the first four nominating states has not shown Trump with a nominal lead. Not surprisingly, given the top two contenders in the poll, most Iowa Republicans prefer someone without a traditional political pedigree. At this early stage, though, the vast majority of voters say their eventual support could go to one of several other candidates in spite of their current preference.

When Iowa Republicans are asked who they would support in their local caucus, Ben Carson (23%) and Donald Trump (23%) tie for the top spot. The next tier of candidates includes Carly Fiorina (10%) and Ted Cruz (9%), followed by Scott Walker (7%), Jeb Bush (5%), John Kasich (4%), Marco Rubio (4%), and Rand Paul (3%). The last two Iowa caucus victors, Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum, each garner 2% of the vote. None of the other six candidates included in the poll register more than 1% support.

