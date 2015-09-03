Jindal and $9.4B complex, Who replaces Heitmeier? Prez candidates on Kentucky clerk's jail order

Today, Governor Bobby Jindal and Formosa Petrochemical Corp. Chairman Bao-Lang Chen announced the company is studying the feasibility of an estimated $9.4 billion industrial complex in St. James Parish, where the company would build two project phases producing ethylene and a host of downstream chemical products. A final investment decision expected by mid-2016 will determine the final capital investment figure for the project, in which Formosa would create 1,200 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $84,500, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project also would result in 8,000 new indirect jobs, for a total of 9,200 new jobs in Louisiana.

Upon completion of both phases of the project, which would be built on the west bank of the Mississippi River near the Gramercy bridge, Taiwan-based Formosa would have developed one of the largest, single-site ethylene production complexes in the world. In January 2014, Governor Jindal visited Taiwan to meet with company officials and lay the foundation for the current project.

To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered a competitive incentive package that would include a $12 million performance-based grant to offset infrastructure costs, with the grant to be paid in four equal annual installments beginning in 2018, the first year of hiring for the project. Formosa also would receive the services of the nation’s No. 1 state workforce development program, LED FastStart®, and the company would expect to utilize Louisiana’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

Should the company make a final investment decision to proceed with the project, Formosa would move forward with construction and development of the initial phase beginning in 2016, with plant hiring starting in 2018. The second-phase ethane cracker and downstream chemical plants would begin construction in 2022, following completion of the first phase.

“Louisiana’s industrial renaissance has brought us this potential major investment by Formosa Petrochemical Corporation,” said St. James Parish President Timmy Roussel. “This large industrial complex will add value and become part of our economic family in St. James Parish. I, as parish president, want to see them become successful in St. James while helping improve life situations for Jeff more of our residents through well-paying jobs.”

“This announcement marks the first step in creating a world-class facility right here in Southeast Louisiana,” said President and CEO Michael Hecht of Greater New Orleans Inc. “The Formosa Petrochemical Corporation is part of a family of companies based in Taiwan, with operations around the globe, and is another example of the world discovering greater New Orleans.”

Heitmeier out, Jeff Arnold off the bench?

Senator David Heitmeier has announced he will seek re-election to the Louisiana State Senate where he has represented District 7 since 2007. The announcement has raised the question, who might be waiting in the wings.

“I’ve decided to not seek re-election so I can devote more time to my patients and eye care practice. Over the past 8 years, I’ve maintained a full schedule of seeing patients, expanding my business, and serving in the Senate. There was a lot on my plate and I’ve been neglecting my health, and it’s just time to cut back some,” he said.

So, who might be a replacement, if elected?

@slslsu looks like "the Dean" Jeff Arnold is making his return to #LaLege sooner than anticipated — Andrew Tuozzolo (@ATuozzolo) September 3, 2015

The clerk, to jail

The Kentucky clerk of court who opted not to wed a gay couple is finding herself spending time in the cooler.

So, what sayeth some of the presidential candidates?

Huckabee

Former Arkansas Governor and 2016 GOP presidential candidate Mike Huckabee released the following statement after Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis was found in contempt of court and taken into federal custody for refusing to issue same-sex marriage licenses in Kentucky:

"Having Kim Davis in federal custody removes all doubt of the criminalization of Christianity in our country. We must defend religious liberty and never surrender to judicial tyranny. Five, unelected Supreme Court lawyers did not and cannot make law. They can only make rulings. The Supreme Court is not the Supreme branch and it's certainly not the Supreme Being.

"I am proud of Kim for standing strong for her beliefs. Who will be next? Pastors? Photographers? Caterers? Florists? This is a reckless, appalling, out-of-control decision that undermines the Constitution of the United States and our fundamental right to religious liberty."

Christie on Kim Davis: "The smart thing to do would be to move her to another job." pic.twitter.com/PYvBCrE0fr — daveweigel (@daveweigel) September 3, 2015

