Dardenne talks Louisiana budget, Jindal, Coastal Restoration, Elections

On the first day of qualifying for the position of Louisiana governor, Jeff Crouere, radio talk show host for WGSO Radio 990 AM, interviewed Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne.

Among issues discussed were the significant and uncertain budget hole from this spring’s legislative session, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal’s inattentiveness to Louisiana as he runs for President, the prospects that some or much of the revenues raised from the session might be deemed by the courts to be unconstitutionally generated.

In addition, Crouere and Dardenne discussed the recent trickery used by Jindal and the legislature to stay within the demands of Grover Norquist’s "no tax" pledge, the BP Oil Spill settlement money and the concerns that this one-time money will be used for general fund rather than for necessary coastal restoration.

Last, Crouere and Dardene discussed the public's lack of focus upon the upcoming governor's elections

Above are time stamp links to the interview and a general overview of the discussion. Click on the Read More above to see the individual segments.