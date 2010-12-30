Bucs, New Orleans Saints Game Showdown Between Coach Brees, Student Josh Freeman



The Bucs kept their playoff hopes alive with a 38-15 victory over Seattle, clinching a winning record after going 3-13 in their first season under the 34-year-old coach. With Sunday's victory over the Seahawks, the Bucs became the first team since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 to start 10 or more rookies during the course of a non-strike season and finish with a winning record.



Bucs quarterback Josh Freeman threw for a career-high five touchdowns and had a single-game 144.2 passer rating against the Seahawks. The 22-year-old has 23 TD passes vs. six interceptions and has led five fourth-quarter comebacks this season.



Drew Brees mentored Freeman this summer and it's paying off for Freeman, who was good as a starter as a rookie last season, but Bucs offensive coordinator Greg Olson wanted his quarterback to be great.



Olson remembered coaching Brees in college when Greg was Purdue's quarterback coach. He noticed the characteristics that helped Brees become a great college and NFL player. He believed Freeman showed traces of Brees' greatness last season and he hoped he could evolve similarly. Olson arranged for Brees to work with Freeman last summer to help the quarterback improve. The results will be on display as the Saints host the Bucs on Sunday.



"I just felt like with Freeman's makeup that he had a chance to be a special player," said Olson. "Drew is a special player. The work ethic, the intelligence and all those things that Drew has, I wanted to give Freeman a chance to introduce himself to the guy and get to know him. Maybe Drew could share with him experiences of being a quarterback and also let him know what his routine is like through this season and the offseason.



“How does he manage his time,how is his time spent, to just be around him, to be around a top quarterback and see how they operate."



Olson called Brees and asked if he would help mentor his quarterback. He knew there was a possibility Brees would say no, especially considering the Saints and Bucs are NFC South rivals.



Instead, Brees willingly agreed to take Freeman under his wing. "I invite that just because guys who want to get better, guys who want to be the best, guys who care about the game, those are all good things," said Brees. "You want to help those types of guys. I was a young player once, and I remember seeking out veteran players to ask for advice and try to get words of wisdom and anything that would help me develop my game.



"The fact that he's in our division and I've got to face him twice a year, that makes it kind of interesting, but it's not like we were trading secrets. We just worked out together, watched the way we worked and pushed each other a little bit. In the end, it made us both better."



Brees checked with Saints coach Sean Payton, who fully supported his quarterback's decision.



"Drew is one of those guys that probably, if anyone was interested in working with him and made the effort to spend time with him that he would be available," said Payton. Brees agreed to work with Freeman, but didn't like Olson's idea of them working out in Tampa. Brees was uncomfortable with the idea of working out at Tampa.



Instead, Freeman was invited to work out with Brees and other quarterbacks he mentors in San Diego, where Brees owns a home and where he spends parts of his offseasons,



They worked out for a week, and even though their time together was limited, Freeman learned several things from Brees.



"Just his work ethic and his intensity," said Freeman. "Even though it was the summer and the offseason, he still is getting r after it and still going to work every day. That is something I'm trying to incorporate in my game,and we did a lot of work this offseason and will continue that year after year,year in and year out



"Even though you've played for so long and had the success he had coming off a Super Bowl, he still is out there working in the summer. The aura around that guy, he just has an aura of confidence. He's just out there working hard, and you can tell that he's a guy working to be successful."



Olson said "You can coach it and coach it and talk about it, but it's just good to her it from another player and I wanted to make sure he heard it from Drew."



More Sports

NFL Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson along with Vaughn Johnson and Pat Swilling will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame, located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Superdome, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Sunday prior to the Saints game with the Buccaneers. Jackson, Johnson and Swilling are the surviving members of the famed "Dome Patrol," voted the NFL's best corps of linebackers in NFL history by a poll conducted by the NFL Network. Sam Mills, the other member of the Dome Patrol, passed away in 2005...



Buccaneers coach Raheem Morris on facing the Saints defense: "They're really playing grade A football across the board. Gregg Williams does a great job with scheme. He does a great job of putting his players in position to make plays. That's why they were a great opportunistic defense last year, Plays happen and turnovers happen when technique and opportunity meet. They have great ball skill guys in Tracy Porter, Jabari Greer and Darren Sharper, one of the best of all-time, and Jon Vilma, all those guys. They're tackling better, even better than last year and they're just playing harder. That's going to make them a better defense all around. That's what they've become."...



Tampa Bay didn't play once in prime time this season, every single Bucs home game was blacked out and none of the Bucs were voted into the Pro Bowl. Morris wasn't happy about that snub. Said the coach: "It's a little like a slap in the face. You know, once you get some national games, you get some prime-time games out there and you make some big-time plays in those games, everybody sees them. It's the entertainment business."...Bucs quarterback Josh Freeman has a better passer rating than Drew Brees...



Bucs defensive end Styles G, White on Brees “He throws some interceptions (210, but he shrugs them off. We'll try to get in his face and rattle him, but it's a tough task. He wins games, and when all is said and done, that's all that matters."...Morris on Brees “He's dynamic, he's smart, he's sharp and he gets himself out of bad plays. Drew Brees knows what you're doing, he knows what he wants to do and he goes out and executes. He's got all the great qualities you'd want in a quarterback. You're impressed each time you evaluate him,"...



Chiefs receiver Dwayne Bowe and Ravens safety Ed Reed have been named the AFC player so the week, Former LSU receiver Bowe got the offensive player of the week after his six-catch, 153-yard effort in a 34-14 win over the Rams. Bowe is the league leader in receiving touchdowns with 15 -- which is a Chiefs franchise record. Reed, of St. Rose, earned the defensive award after he had two interceptions and three tackles in the Ravens' 20-19 victory over the Browns. Reed is the league's all-time leader in yards per interceptions return at 26.7...The Celtics' Shaq O'Neal was fined $35,000 for the comments he made about an NBA referee, and he offered the following response: :"Whoopdee freaking-do. In 20 years of playing in the NBA, I've paid over $90 million in federal taxes, $40 million in FICA taxes and $1 million in NBA commissioner David Stern taxes."...