Dardenne adds list of Louisiana Creative class as support for Governor campaign

The Jay Dardenne For Governor Campaign has taken a creative flare as noted Louisiana musicians, artists, actors, and chefs, including chef Jay Ducote, 2015 Grammy Award winner Jo-el Sonnier, musician Zachary Richard, actors Louis Herthum and Faith Ford, artist Ann Connolly, and others announced their support for Dardenne.

In an email press release from the Dardenne Campaign, he has won their support “ because of his leadership in supporting and promoting Louisiana’s creative culture, which generated $836 million in tax revenue last year alone”.

“Spotlighting Louisiana food is a big part of our tourism industry and that’s one area Jay has really defined as part of the overall marketing strategy for the State of Louisiana. Jay running for governor makes me really happy,” said Ducote, who made it to the finals of the Food Network’s “Food Network Star” program and finished as a runner up.

Twenty five video endorsements that have been collected so far from are part of a Dardenne campaign initiative called Creative Community for Jay. They can be seen at www.jaydardenne.com/creative-community

More are being added as the campaign continues.

The Dardenne Campaign cites that, as lieutenant governor, Dardenne has led Louisiana’s tourism industry “to three consecutive record-breaking years. The number of visitors to Louisiana has grown from 26.3 million in 2012 to 28.7 million in 2014. In 2012 visitors spent $10.7 billion in the state. In 2014 they spent $11.2 billion. “

“Without him we wouldn’t have all these billions of dollars in tourist money coming to the state. So my passion is the restaurant and Jay’s passion is the state of Louisiana,” said chef Cory Bahr, owner of Monroe’s Restaurant Cotton and the winner of Season 12 of Food Network’s Chopped.

Here is the balance of the press release from the Dardenne Campaign:

“Jay’s a great ambassador and representative for Louisiana,” said Sonnier.

“I know him to be a great administrator, a good man, and most importantly to have a wonderful vision for Louisiana. I would be proud to call Jay Dardenne ‘governor’”, said Richard.

Actor and producer Louis Herthum, a Baton Rouge native whose long list of film and TV acting credits includes CSI: NY, True Blood, CSI Miami, Treme, Breaking Bad, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and I Love You Phillip Morris, directed his recorded comments to his colleagues in the film industry.

“Jay Dardenne understands what you do. He supports what you do. No other candidate in the race for governor will fight for you the way Jay Dardenne will,” said Herthum.

Dardenne is the author of the law that created Louisiana’s Motion Picture Tax Credit Program, which industry experts say caused a growth in film production in Louisiana from approximately $10 million in 2003 to nearly $1.3 billion now.

Pineville, LA’s Faith Ford, best known for her roles as Corky Sherwood in the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown and Hope Fairfield-Shanowski on the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith, co-hosted a recent fundraiser for Dardenne.

“I love my state. I will continue to represent my state, and I will continue to support Jay and I hope you do to,” Ford said.

In addition to those mentioned above, the complete list of members of the Creative Community for Jay includes: music producer Johnny Palazzotto, The Band Courtbouillon (Steve Riley, Wayne Toups & Wilson Savoy), musician Yvette Landry, The Fugitive Poets singers and songwriters, musicians Landry & Company, the band Dirtfoot, musician Henry Turner Jr., chef Raul Urdiales, musician Matthew Davidson, chef Tanya Dillon, musicians Damon Batiste Jr., and David Batiste Sr., musician Chubby Carrier, and musician Kenny Neal.