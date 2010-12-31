Events In New Orleans On New Year And New Year's Eve







CITY UNVEILS NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION PLANS



Mayor Mitch Landrieu today announced plans for the City's annual New Year's Eve celebration to be held on Decatur Street at Jackson Square.

This year's festivities will begin at 9:00 p..m. with a performance by Big Sam's Funky Nation, followed by Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience. James Andrews and the Crescent City Allstars will close out the music lineup, leading up to the New Year's Countdown to be led by Mayor Landrieu. The celebration is free and open to the public.

The annual celebration will once again include the "fleur de lis drop" from a 25 foot pole atop the Jax Brewery Condominiums as midnight nears, followed by a fireworks display staged from the Mississippi River and choreographed to New Orleans music. The fireworks are produced by the Crescent City Countdown Club.

"We are pleased to continue this annual tradition and to showcase our musical heritage as we ring in the New Year," said Mayor Landrieu. "I hope everyone comes down to the heart of the French Quarter to join us as we welcome 2011 and look forward to the year ahead."

Simulcast live on Magic 101.9 FM and WWL-AM/FM, and wwl.com, the New Orleans New Year's Eve celebration will be enjoyed in more than 38 states across the U.S. and on the worldwide web. Fodors.com, a prominent travel website, recently named New Orleans one of the best places to ring in the New Year.



The music simulcast will open with the New Orleans Brass Band's rendition of

"Auld Lang Syne." "When the Saints Go Marching In" by Aaron Neville will bring the crowds to a roar! And, of course, "Hornets Here They Come" by Chuck Perkins will keep them dancing in the streets. To celebrate Treme, Rebirth Brass Band's "Feel Like Funkin' It Up" and Li'l Queenie's "My Dawlin' New Orleans" will be included. What would a traditional New Orleans celebration be without Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" and Fats Domino's "Jambalaya"? For the finale, a barrage of purple, green, and gold will dance in the sky as the "Mardi Gras Mambo" invites all of the world to come to New Orleans for Mardi gras 2011



ROAD CLOSINGS

In preparation for the concert, Decatur Street will be limited to one lane of traffic each way beginning at 9:00 a.m. on New Year's Eve from Dumaine Street to St. Louis Street. Decatur Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7:00 p.m. through 2:00 a.m. New Year's Day..





Countdown to Noon With The Count and Wendy!

New Year's Eve Kids' Countdown

Fri. 12/31



9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m..

Celebrate the New Year with us, your loved ones, Sesame Street's The Count and Wendy from Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers!



Participate in a balloon release and a confetti drop at noon. Plus, enjoy lots of fun activities and a live musical performance from David Ludman and the Noontime Revelers from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.



Cost is $2 per member and $8 per non-member in advance or $10 at the door for non-members.

Our celebration includes:

- A balloon release and confetti toss at noon with the Count

- Design a festive paper bag party hat

- Learn how to say "Happy New Year" in different languages

- Build the Empire State Building with blocks

- Create a noisemaker and more!

Cost is $2 per member and $8 per non-member in advance or $10 at the door for non-members.

*Please note: Online registration ends on Fri. 12/31 at 8:00 a.m. Avoid the admission lines and purchase your tickets now





Friday, December 31

Noon Year's Eve

Dance the day away with Radio Disney AM 1450 at Audubon Zoo's for

a Disney's Dance Party featuring games for kids! There

will be rockin' dance music, party hats, and kids can make their

own noisemakers! Count down the seconds and toast the New Year at the

stroke of noon with a non-alcoholic drink courtesy of Pepsi and sing Auld Lang

Syne! Appearances by Hornets Basketball team mascot Hugo, along with the

Stingers and the Honeybees. All day long, register to win 4 Disneyworld Park

Hopper Passes!



Where: Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70118



When: 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM



Who: Fun for kids and their parents.



How: Admission is required.



Cost: Adults are $13.50; Children 2-12 are $8.50. This event is free

for Audubon members and with paid admission.



For more info: www.auduboninstitute.org







Finn McCool's

3701 Banks St.

www.finnmccools.com



Irish New Years Party

Friday, Dec 31, 2010



As always Finn's will be rocking its way around the clock and

celebrating new years with all its ex pat and American friends

starting at 2pm and culminating with the Irish new years at 6PM. FREE

Champagne and poppers and SNOGGING every hour on the hour! Join yer

friends in singing " auld langs syne" Free hors d'oeuvres at 5pm

6Pm-7pm ...Get yer Lucky Lump O' Coal from Finn's Famous First Footer

(for good luck during 2011...and burning on our second annual SAINT'S

superbowl party!) Dancing and romancing all the way through to midnite

Warm your hands outside on our wee leprechauns MID CITY bonfire sexy

firefighters will be on hand







New Year's Eve 2010

Celebration Cruise on the Steamboat Natchez

December 31, 2010

Dinner Dance Cruise Gala

Boarding opens at 10:00pm

Sailing 10:30pm -12:30am



Enjoy an evening under the stars, and under the spectacular Fireworks

Show presented by Crescent City Countdown Club. The locally popular

band IVY will entertain everyone of all ages. Celebrate the stroke of

midnight with your Champagne toast and take home commemorative

glasses. Make your reservations today!

Dance Band Ivy with music for everyone







Oceana Restaurant will be open

NEW YEARS EVE and NEW YEARS DAY

8AM-1pM BREAKFAST, LUNCH 10-4pm and DINNER 4-1 AM

We WISH YOU A SAFE AND PEACEFUL

HOLIDAY SEASON





1204 DECATUR STREET

NEW ORLEANS, LA, 70116

PHONE: 504.525.0200

31 NY EVE GALA CELEBRATION 9P-1A

LIONEL FERBOS & PALM COURT JAZZ BAND

FEATURING TOPSY CHAPMAN









Ring in the New Year with a new tradition,

Jazz Dinner Club at Antoine's



Join us in the Japanese Room

on December 31, 2010

from 8pm until 12:30am

to celebrate the New Year!



Evening Includes



Four Course Preset Seated Dinner

.

Live New Orleans Jazz Featuring The Shannon Powell Trio

.

Complimentary Bottle of Champagne for Each Reservation

.

Champagne Toast at Midnight





Participation

$125 per person

.

Exclusive of 9.75% Tax, Gratuity, and Alcohol

.

Prepayment is preferred

.

Black Tie Optional





RSVP

Call Wendy Chatelain at

(504) 581-4422

Or

Email Lorraine Lorio at

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





A la carte dining will also be available

Please call (504) 581-4422 for reservations













Rings in the New Year with Stylish Soiree

Windsor Court Hotel

New Year's Eve Party

La Chinoiserie Ballroom

23rd Floor

Windsor Court Hotel

300 Gravier Street

New Orleans, LA

Friday, December 31st, 9 PM - 1 AM

Windsor Court will host a festive New Year's Eve party in La Chinoiserie Ballroom.. With the best view of the fireworks in the city, the party will feature the West End Band - an eight-person party band - as well as a dessert buffet, open bar and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at the Polo Club Lounge or by calling 504.522.1994.







HONEY ISLAND SWAMP BAND

NEW YEARS EVE

with very special guest JOHN MOONEY



We're excited to announce Honey Island Swamp Band's New Years Eve Extravaganza at DBA on Frenchmen, right here at home in New Orleans! Joining us for the evening will be a very special guest, legendary blues guitarist John Mooney. The "Moon Man" will be gracing us all with a solo set to kick the evening off, then performing with HISB throughout the night as we rock ourselves into 2011!



The festivities start at 10pm, with all the trimmings you'd expect at midnight. The best way to get the latest updates on the NYE show is to join our Facebook page:



http://www.facebook.com/pages/Honey-Island-Swamp-Band/66223406931



We also will be updating the newly launched HISB website with info as it streams in...



See below for all the specifics -- make your plans now, and tell all your friends to come along, y'herrrd? Y'all don't wanna be anywhere else but DBA as we complete another run around the sun!



Honey Island Swamp Band's

New Years Eve Extravaganza

with very special guest John Mooney



Friday December 31, 2010

10:00pm - 'til ya drop



DBA

618 Frenchmen St.

NOLA 70116

(504) 942-3731

http://www.dbabars.com/dbano/



Tickets: $20 at the door





Happy Holidays to you and yours!



- the Honey Island Swamp Band



http://www.honeyislandswampband.com















New Year's Eve 2010

NY Eve we have 2 seating's 6 PM and 8 PM.

La Cote Brasserie Restaurant|New OrleansRenaissance Arts Hotel | 700 Tchoupitoulas St. | New Orleans | Louisiana | 70130 | 504.613.2336



Rock Shrimp Ravigote

fried mirliton chip

grilled green onion basil emulsion





Breaux Bridge Crawfish Bisque

roasted corn andouille hushpuppies





Pecan Smoked Grouper

sweet potato grits

Cajun caviar butter sauce





Veal Crépinette

wild mushroom, white asparagus

duck Confit, caramelized pearl onion ragout

truffle veal reduction





Chocolate Pound Cake

creole cream cheese ice cream

merlot peppermint glaze





Executive Chef Chuck Subra & Staff



$65 per person

Tax and Gratuity not included







New Year's Eve is FRIDAY!



Ring in 2011 with BIG SAM'S FUNKY NATION

plus Mia Borders & Late Night with

Khris Royal & Dark Matter!



Friday, Dec 31, 2010 | 10pm



Maple Leaf Bar

8316 Oak Street



$35, Includes Free Food, Free Champagne, Free Party Favors & a Kiss at Midnight (guaranteed)!







New Years Eve Celebration 2010

Five Course Menu



First

Ahi Tuna Tartare Napoleon

parmesan crisps, American caviar

paired with

Roderer Estate Sparkling

Anderson Valley, CA



Second

Lobster Bisque

sherry, crème fraiche

paired with

2008 Alma Rosa Chardonnay

Santa Barbara, CA



Third

Panzanella Salad

peasant bread, pecorino Romano, olives, mint, basil, pine nuts, white balsamic

paired with

08 Domaine Faury St. Joseph Blanc

St. Joseph, France



Fourth

Grilled Rack of Lamb, Seared Sea Scallop

duck & eggplant hash, squid ink caviar

paired with

08 Qupe, Syrah

Central Coast, CA



Fifth

Decadent Chocolate Dessert

paired with

Warres Otima 10Yr Tawny





6:00 - 6:30PM Complimentary Cocktail in Bistreaux/ First Seating in Le Meritage. $80 per person ++ Five Course Meal. $110 per person++ Five Course Meal PLUS Wine Pairings.



9:00 - 9:30PM Complimentary Cocktails in Bistreaux/ Second Seating in Le Meritage. $110 per person++Five Course Meal. $155 per person++ Five Course Meal PLUS Wine Pairings



Executive Chef MiLive Entertainment Featuring The Paul Longstreth Band!



Join Us After Dinner For The Midnight Champagne Toast In Bistreaux. Beads, Hats & Noise Makers Will Be Provided!



Complimentary Valet Parking

For Reservations

504-522-8800

www.lemeritage.com



1001 Rue Toulouse At Burgundy





Dance the night way at the National World War II Museum.

945 Magazine St.

This New Year's Eve celebration will be done 1945-style with dinner, a free glass of bubbly and the musical production, "The Victory Belles Ring in the Holidays," at 5 p.m. (early seating), with a late-night show featuring dining and dancing to the Victory Big Band, 9 o.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets are $100 for the early seating. Tickets are $160, or $150 for members, for the late seating. Reservations are needed. Call 504.528.1943, stagedoorcanteen.org.





New Orleans Dance Renaissance is the place to be for

New Year's Eve weekend!

Live music, Masquerade ball, New Year's Open Bar, Vintage and costume party, social dancing, professional performances, workshops in swing, blues and more, fun competitions, etc !

4th ANNUAL DANCE RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

December 31, 2010-January 2, 2011

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend! ***

GENERAL SCHEDULE





FRIDAY EVENING

MASQUERADE BALL

VINTAGE UPTOWN

8.30pm

Doors open

4523 Magazine street

9pm

Beginner swing lesson

(2nd Floor, above Temple gym)

10pm-2am

Masquerade Ball starts





LIVE BAND: Jayna Morgan & The Sazerac Jazz band

Featuring Burlesque and professional dance performances



Open bar til supplies last

Midnight toast and light buffet

Watch the ball drop on the screen



Location: Vintage Uptown, 4523 Magazine Street (Upstairs)

$75/person

Info: (504) 897-0327 or

www.nolamasqueradeball.com





SATURDAY DAY

WORKSHOPS

VINTAGE UPTOWN

10am

Check in

4523 Magazine street

11am-5pm

Workshops in Balboa and Lindy Hop

(2nd Floor, above Temple gym)





SATURDAY EVENING

VINTAGE and COSTUME PARTY

VINTAGE UPTOWN

8.30pm-12.30am

Featuring Cotton Mouth Kings

4523 Magazine street



Party starts: dress your best 20s through 50s

(2nd Floor, above Temple gym)



Or dress up like it is Mardi Gras





featuring Strictly Lindy and Balboa contests. Fashion contest and costume contest



1 am until

LATE NIGHT ($10 cover)

One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse, French Quarter



Live Music by Smoking Time Jazz Club

Presented by nolajitterbugs.org







SUNDAY DAY

WORKSHOPS

REILY CENTER AT TULANE

10.30am

Check in

201-257 McAlister Drive

11am-5pm

Workshops Blues and Balboa





SUNDAY EVENING

CLUB STROLL



6pm and on

Stroll down the French Quarter & Frenchmen street



6pm - 9pm

Palmetto Bug Stompers

DBA 618 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA

10pm-midnight

Washboard Chaz Blues Trio

La Maison 508 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA



http://dancerenaissance.com/eventsschedule/













Chris Owens Christmas Show









December 31, 2010

Ring in the New Year with New Orleans' own Better Than Ezra. Known for their many hits including "Good," "Desperately Wanting," and "King of New Orleans", the band has become a New Year's Eve tradition at House of Blues. Welcome 2011 with Better Than Ezra and House of Blues!

Better Than Ezra will appear live at House of Blues on Friday, December 31, 2010







Tomorrow at 8:00pm - Saturday at 12:30am



Royal Palm



Vince Vance & the Valiants



New Year's Eve The Royal Palm





1901 Manhattan Blvd - 8:00 PM to 12:30 AM - contact Racheal Apken 504.644.4100 - Tickets: $65.00 include complete 5-course meal and Champagne Toast at midnight (open to the public)





9:00pm - Saturday at 3:00am



The W Hotel (Poydras)

333 Poydras Street; New Orleans,; Louisiana; 70130

New Orleans, LA



THE BIGGEST NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATION IN NEW ORLEANS has teamed up with THE MIXED NUTS to throw the most OUTRAGEOUS NYE PARTY KNOWN TO MANKIND! YES....It's BIG! It's BIGGER THAN OPRAH!



On New Years Eve (12-31-10 for all you math kids), THE MIXED NUTS will perform the PCI ENTERTAINMENT New Years Eve Party at The W HOTEL on Poydras starting at 9pm! THE EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC...THAT MEANS YOU!!







Eiffel Society presents The Last Masquerade December 31, 2010 Times: 9 pm - 'til Www.eiffelsociety.com Location: 2040 St. Charles Ave. Phone: 525-2951 Admission: $125 Eiffel Society presents "The Last Masquerade", a cinematic mechanized departure from who you are in celebration of who you want to be. Package includes open bar, food, and complimentary valet parking.









Jeremy Davenport - December Listing

"Davenport Lounge" is the official name of Jeremy's Club

Every Thursday (5:30pm), Friday (9pm) + Saturday (9pm

)

at Davenport Lounge in

The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans

DECEMBER

Fri, 31 @ 9:00pm

Sat, 1 @ 9:00pm



Charmaine's Place

A new venue opened by singer Charmaine Neville

just upstairs from the St. Charles Tavern

1433 Saint Charles Avenue

New Orleans, LA

504-592-9948



DECEMBER SCHEDULE:

Fri, 12/31/2010 - 6:00pm

Happy Hour with Mario Abney

*

Fri, 12/31/2010 - 8:00pm

Déjà Vu Brass Band



IRVIN MAYFIELDOS JAZZ PLAYHOUSE AT THE ROYAL SONESTA HOTEL

300 BOURBON STREET

No Cover

(504) 553-2299

www.sonesta.com



Friday, December 31

5pm Professor Piano Series featuring Joe Krown

8pm New Years Eve special concert featuring Irvin Mayfield

and the Jazz Playhouse Revue beginning at 10:30 p.m.

featuring David Torkanowsky, Shannon Powell, Don Vappie,

Leon "Kid Chocolate" Brown, Lucien Barbarin, and entertainer

Trixie Minx.

Live Broadcasts by WWOZ 90.7

call (504) 553-2299 for details



Saturday, January 1

Don Vappie - 8:00pm

Brass Band Jam featuring Brass-a-Holics - Midnight



Sunday, January 2

7pm

Tyler's Revisited featuring

Germaine Bazzle and Paul Longstreth





Chickie Wah Wah

2828 Canal

(near S. Broad) in Mid-City New Orleans

(504) 304-4714

http://www.chickiewahwah.com





Friday, December 31

NEW YEAR'S EVE

An Evening with The Subdudes!!!



A very special New Year's Eve event! Tickets on sale NOW!

email info at chickiewahwah.com or stop by the club.

$100 cash in advance

Open bar, light hors d'oeuvres, two sets from the Subdudes.

This show will be standing room only!

Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m.





Café Negril

606 Frenchmen Street

New Orleans, LA, 70116

(504) 944-4744

Caribbean restaurant

with lots of live local music



Fri, 12/31/2010 - 7:00pm

Beth Patterson & CJ Solomon



Fri, 12/31/2010 - 10:30pm

Higher Heights



Sat, 01/01/2011 - 7:00pm

Beth Patterson & CJ Solomon



Sun, 01/02/2011 - 10:00pm

Up Close and Person





SOME LIKE IT HOT! BAND - December Music Schedule



Every Sunday 11am-2pm Buffa's Jazz Brunch, 1001 Esplanade



Every Friday night 7pm - 10pm Maison at 508 Frenchmen Street



Fridays December 17th, 24th and 31st.

Buffa's

Jazz every Sunday from

11:00AM until 2:00 PM featuring

Dixieland/Traditional jazz by

"Some Like it Hot"

at Buffa's Lounge

corner of Burgundy and Esplanade Ave o Cover Charge

Enjoy a delicious brunch!

Drink 2 dollar Mimosa's

SOME LIKE IT HOT! BAND - October Music Schedule







This New Years Eve 12 bar presents "Bonerama" doors at 9pm show at 10pm $25

adv. $30 at the door.



Debauche and Slow Burn Burlesque

Greetings fellow Gypsies! Don't forget. The place to party this New

Year's Eve is at the Hi-Ho Lounge with Slow Burn Burlesque and

Debauche. There will be beautiful women, gypsy dancing, free honey

pepper vodka, Russian retro-punk, and full on debauchery. The show

gets kicked off at 10:00p.m. with Balkan DJ Dr.. Gumbo so come out

early and let's blow the roof off this baby





NEW YEAR'S EVE with Kristina Morales & The Bayou Shufflers

Friday, December 31 • 6:00pm - 10:00pm



The Spotted Cat Music Club

Frenchmen St.

New Orleans, LA



Kristina Elizabeth Morales



Come celebrate the NEW YEAR with Kristina Morales & The Bayou Shufflers over at The Spotted Cat Music Club.



The party starts at 6pm!!









New Year's Eve with Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk and Papa Grow's Funk

10:00pm - Saturday at 2:00am



The Howlin' Wolf

907 S. Peters

New Orleans, LA





Ticket Price: $70.00



ADMISSION INCLUDES PREMIUM OPEN BAR









139TH THOROUGHBRED RACING SEASON OPEN

THE BEST THAT FAIR GROUNDS RACE COURSE & SLOTS HAS TO OFFER WILL BE BIGGER AND BETTER DURING THE 139TH THOROUGHBRED RACING SEASON, WHICH RUNS FROM DEC. 30, 2010, TO MARCH 27, 2011.

THE 2010-2011 THOROUGHBRED RACING SEASON WILL RUN THURSDAYS TO MONDAYS THROUGH FEBRUARY AND FRIDAYS TO MONDAYS IN MARCH. LIVE RACING ALSO WILL BE CONDUCTED ON MARCH 8 (MARDI GRAS DAY).



FIRST POST IS SET FOR 12:40 P.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME (CST) DAILY, GRADED STAKES DAYS (JAN. 22, FEB. 19 AND MARCH 26; FIRST POST IS 12:10 P.M.) AND STARLIGHT RACING NIGHTS ( JAN. 21, FEB. 18 AND MARCH 18; FIRST POST IS 5 P.M.).



RESERVATIONS FOR CLUBHOUSE DINING AND BOX SEATS WILL BE TAKEN BY PHONE AT (504) 943-2200 OR 1-800-262-7983 . GENERAL ADMISSION TO THE GRANDSTAND IS ALWAYS FREE AND CLUBHOUSE ADMISSION IS $6, EXCEPT FOR STARLIGHT RACING ($10).

FAIRGROUNDSRACECOURSE.COM



The

Roosevelt's Waldorf Wonderland Lobby

The Roosevelt Hotel

123 Baronne Street

New Orleans, LA



The hotel's grand lobby is transformed into a canopy of white birch branches and tens of thousands of twinkling lights. It also is lined with Christmas trees decorated with bows and ornaments, poinsettias and other holiday-themed displays.



22 - 18 foot White Birch trees

• 58 - 7-8 foot Frasier Fur White trees fully decorated

• 1000 feet of lighted garlands

• Thousands of handmade ornaments

• Hundreds of hand blown ornaments

•

• 89,672 lights in the display

•

New this year will be a New Orleans snow village constructed from gingerbread, created by Deborah Heyd, pastry chef at The Roosevelt. The 6-foot by 11-foot structure, to be displayed in Teddy's Café, will depict Jackson Square and the French Quarter and include a St. Charles streetcar, an alligator-drawn carriage hauling Santa and more







PHOTO BY FRANK STANSBURY

MIRACLE ON FULTON STREET

HOLIDAYCELEBRATION CONTINUES THROUGH JAN. 2

ADMISSION: FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC LOCATION: THE ENTRANCE TO MIRACLE ON FULTON IS LOCATED AT FULTON AND POYDRAS IN DOWNTOWN NEW ORLEANS.

MIRACLE ON FULTON ATTRACTIONS: A CANOPY OF LIGHTS ~ A SERIES OF 14-FOOT, CUSTOM-BUILT, FAUX WROUGHT IRON ARCHES, 8-FOOT CHRISTMAS TREES AND 3-FOOT FLEUR DE LIS ORNAMENTS WILL CREATE A DRAMATIC CANOPY ILLUMINATED BY THOUSANDS OF LED LIGHTS. A COMPUTERIZED SYSTEM WILL ENABLE LIGHTING TECHNICIANS TO CREATE VARIED

OLOR SCHEMES AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF PEARL-WHITE ARCHES, ORNAMENTS AND TINSEL. PERIODIC SNOWFALLS ~ FAUX SNOW WILL FALL DAILY TO CREATE THE FEELING OF A WINTER WHITE CHRISTMAS IN NEW ORLEANS.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT



* BAG O' DONUTS ~ JANUARY 1 (4PM-7PM)

*

VIEUX CARRE' BAND ~ JANUARY 2 (4PM-7PM)



MACY'S TREMENDOUS TREE TOWERING AT AN AMAZING 30 FEET INTO THE SKY!



GINGERBREAD

DISPLAY AT HARRAH'S HOTEL



THE NEW ORLEANS

SUPERDOME



HOLIDAY BOARDWALK ~ STROLL DOWN OUR HOLIDAY BOARDWALK AND ENJOY HOLIDAY TREATS, FACE PAINTING AND MORE





ATTRACTIONS:

AMUSEMENT RIDES

THE PARK'S CAROUSEL GARDENS WITH RIDES INCLUDING THE CENTURY-OLD ANTIQUE CAROUSEL, MINIATURE TRAIN, LIVE OAK LADYBUG ROLLER COASTER, CONEY TOWER, FUN SLIDE, BUMPER CARS, ROCKIN' TUG, THE SCRAMBLER, AND TILT-A-WHIRL. KID'S RIDES INCLUDE THE RED BARON PLANE RIDE, UMBRELLA CARS, MONKEY JUMP, SLIME BUCKETS AND CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

RIDE BANDS FOR UNLIMITED RIDES ARE AVAILABLE FOR $15/PERSON/NIGHT. INDIVIDUAL RIDE BANDS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR $3 PER RIDE.

ENTERTAINMENT

NIGHTLY PERFORMANCES FEATURING SCHOOL CHOIRS AND ORCHESTRAS, IRISH DANCERS, CLOGGERS, BELL CHOIRS, BALLET TROUPES, DANCE GROUPS, AND GOSPEL GROUPS. SEE OUR CALENDAR OR PERFORMANCE SCHEDULES

FAMILY HOLIDAY PHOTOS AND SANTA PHOTOS

GATHER YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS FOR SANTA AND HOLIDAY PHOTOS IN THE CAROUSEL GARDENS. PHOTOS WILL BE AVAILABLE

FOR PURCHASE AT THE EVENT (CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY) FROM ROMAGUERA PHOTOGRAPHY

VISITS WITH SANTA CLAUS

LOCATED ON THE WALKING TOUR NIGHT

LY 6:00-10:00 P.M. THROUGH DECEMBER 30TH.

STORYLAND

CITY PARK'S RENOVATED FAIRY TALE THEME PARK FEATURING TWENTY-SIX LARGER THEN LIFE STORYBOOK EXHIBITS FOR KIDS THAT ALLOW OUR LITTLE VISITORS TO CLIMB ON, SLIDE DOWN OR PRETEND TO BE THEIR FAVORITE CHARACTER. MOTHER GOOSE, PINOCCHIO'S WHALE, AND CAPTAIN HOOK'S SHIP AS WELL AS MANY OTHER WHIMSICAL FIGURES WILL DELIGHT THE YOUNG AND YOUNG AT HEART NIGHTLY ON THE WALKING TOUR.

THE NEW ORLEANS BOTANICAL GARDEN, GENEROUSLY DECORATED FOR THE SEASON WITH MILLIONS OF LIGHTS AND SPECIAL EXHIBITS.

NEW ORLEANS HISTORIC TRAIN GARDEN

THE NEW ORLEANS HISTORIC TRAIN GARDEN, A 14,000 SQUARE FOOT ELEVATED DISPLAY LOCATED IN THE BOTANICAL GARDEN SHOWCASES OVER 40 INTRICATELY CRAFTED NEW ORLEANS LANDMARK BUILDINGS. AN ASSORTMENT OF TRAINS AND STREETCARS TRAVEL ALONG 1,400 FEET OF RAIL

ICE SKATING AT CITY PARK

JOIN US FOR ICE SKATING INSIDE NEW ORLEANS CITY PARK'S CELEBRATION IN THE

OAKS. USED AROUND THE COUNTRY AND TOUTED BY PROFESSIONAL ICE SKATERS, THE EZ

GLIDE 350 SYNTHETIC ICE RINK HAS BEEN INSTALLED NEAR CELEBRATION IN THE

OAKS' MR. BINGLE. WITH DIMENSIONS OF 42' X 53' THE SYNTHETIC SURFACE LOOKS

LIKE REAL ICE AND HAS A SMOOTH FEEL FOR THE GLIDING

ICE SKATERS.

THE ICE RINK IS A GIFT FROM COCA-COLA AND THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS.

WHERE:

INSIDE CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS. IN FRONT OF MR. BINGLE IN

HE

AMUSEMENT PARK



DATES: DECEMBER 30 - JANUARY 2, 2011



TIME: SKATING SESSIONS WILL LAST A ½ HOUR. THERE WILL BE 4 SESSIONS

ON WEEKNIGHTS AND 5 SESSIONS ON WEEKEND NIGHTS.



COST: $5.00 - INCLUDING SKATE RENTAL, BUT YOU ARE WELCOME TO BRING

YOUR OWN SKATES. THEPRICE OF SKATING IS IN ADDITION TO THE CELEBRATION IN

THE OAKS ADMISSION FEE.



CHILDREN MUST BE AT LEAST 36 INCHES TALL TO SKATE WITH AN ADULT.. TO SKATE

ALONE YOU MUST BE AT LEAST 48 INCHES TALL.

Saturday 1-1-11 Happy New Year



Sunday 1-2-10





Sunday, January 2, 2011, 11:00 am brunch seating

Ring in the Holidays with the Victory Belles!

The Stage Door Canteen at The National World War II Museum

The National World War II Museum presents a sparkling new musical show just in time for the holidays! Guests will jingle all the way through this nostalgic Winter Wonderland of musical classics. Come celebrate the season with our charming vocal trio and such delights as I'll Be Home for Christmas, Santa Baby, Jingle Bells, I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, White Christmas and a stocking-full more! Advance ticket purchase or reservations are recommended. Purchase tickets at www.stagedoorcanteen.org



or call 504-528-1943.









Southern Food and Beverage Museum Presents



Reception for Sugar Exhibit

Sunday, January 2, 4-6 p.m..

www.southernfood.org

Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1 Poydras, 569-0405



Join us at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum for a Reception for an exhibit exploring the importance of sugar and the sugar industry to the Louisiana economy and its impact on the United States and the world. One focus is the current large refinery that is owned by Domino Sugar, in its centennial, the largest refinery in the Western Hemisphere. Sugar from Louisiana, Texas, Florida and Mexico is refined at the facility. Another focus is the granulation process, developed in Louisiana. The exhibit will

become a permanent part of the Leah Chase Louisiana Gallery of the museum











Trinity Artist Series

1329 Jackson Avenue - New Orleans -Call: Albinas This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Sunday, January 2, at 5 pm : Two New Orleans singing Legends:

JO "COOL"DAVIS & James "Sugarboy" Crawford,

with Cordell Chambliss on piano,

in a program of Gospel, R and B and Soul in honor of the New Year



Please Note: Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6 pm till 7 pm in the church "Organ & Labyrinth",

Organ Recital & Candlelight with Albinas Prizgintas on the 5000 pipe Trinity tracker organ.

The programincludes some of the greatest music ever written ranging

from Classical Baroque to vintage rock and popular tunes www.albinas.org



Sunday, Jan. 9 at 5 pm Rudy's Caribbean Funk Band

A band of 7 exceptional musicians led by legendary vocalist Rudy Mills offering an exotic sound of Latin/Caribbean with a touch of R&B and Country



Please Note: Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 pm till 7 pm in the church "Organ & Labyrinth",

Organ Recital & Candlelight with Albinas Prizgintas on the 5000 pipe Trinity tracker organ.

The programincludes some of the greatest music ever written ranging

from Classical Baroque to vintage rock and popular tunes www.albinas.org



Sunday, Jan. 16 at 5 pm: Valerie Francis, soprano & Wilfred Delphin, pianist

a concert in honor of Martin Luther King' birthday featuring Arias, Spirituals, and Art Songs



Please Note: Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 pm till 7 pm in the church "Organ & Labyrinth",

Organ Recital & Candlelight with Albinas Prizgintas on the 5000 pipe Trinity tracker organ.

The programincludes some of the greatest music ever written ranging

from Classical Baroque to vintage rock and popular tunes www.albinas.org



Sunday, Jan. 23 at 5 pm: Yesterday's Unforgetable Hits Songs

with soprano Linda Lintz and baritone Saul Schneider, accompanied by Tom Hook on the piano





Please Note: Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 6pm till 7 pm in

the church "Organ & Labyrinth",

Organ Recital & Candlelight with Albinas Prizgintas on the 5000 pipe Trinity tracker organ.

The programincludes some of the greatest music ever written ranging

from Classical Baroque to vintage rock and popular tunes www.albinas.org





Sunday, Jan, 30 at 5 pm: Armand St. Martin, solo pianist & Celebre New Orleans entertainer

Armand St. Martin's music show is a one-man piano-based experience with his original Louisiana-flavored songs and classic New Orleans covers that he sings.

Armand performs in the New Orleans two-handed piano style of others before him like Professor Longhair, Dr. John, Allen Toussaint and Fats Domino.





*** Every Monday from 6 to 7 pm , TAIZE in the Chapel with candlelight

*** Every Thursday at 6:30 pm Choral Evensong

Evensong is an ancient Anglican service which embodies the glories of the Anglican musical

Upcoming Events





My silly hat birthday party

Monday 1/3/11

inviting friends at 6pm but general public at 7 so you

get the first crack at the food before strangers!!!

Blue Nile

5432 Frenchmen



My birthday request:



Since so many great New Orleans musicians perform for my celebrations

PLEASE come early and plan to stay LATE

to enjoy all the bands since their music is my best Birthday gift

(YES ... past your bedtime ... like we did before retirement age)



please help spread the word since I recently drowned my cell phone and

have lost many contact numbers for my friends



If you have any leftover holiday food or you like to cook, please bring with



lovelove ... pat





d.b.a. to go smoke-free on January 3











Drex Brumfieldon arrangements

Services will be held onThursday January 6 at St. Augustine Church at Gov. Nichols & St. Claude at 11:30a.m., followed by interment at the Tomb of the Musicians, located at St. Louis Cemetery #1 on Basin St. Then there will be arepast, in the Hall located behind St. Augustine Church.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Friendsof New Orleans Cemetery.









THIRD ANNUAL JOAN OF ARC PARADE ROLLS ON TWELFTH NIGHT, JOAN OF ARC'S 599TH BIRTHDAY!



Thursday, January 6, 2011, a procession of men, women, and children in medieval costumes from the Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc will take to the streets of the French Quarter to honor the Maid of Orléans for a New Orleans-style birthday party. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at the Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne, Sieur de Bienville statue and park at Conti and Decatur and ends at the golden Joan of Arc statue at the New Place de France at Decatur and St. Phillip Streets at approximately 6:45 p.m. The parade route goes along Chartres Street, crosses Jackson Square, and continues past St. Louis Cathedral to the other side of Chartres to St. Phillip Street.

Since the Maid's birthday falls on Twelfth Night, the Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc's parade simultaneously honors the beginning of Jeanne d'Arc's life and the beginning of Mardi Gras season with birthday (processional) candles given to parade-goers and king cake shared at the end of the route.

The musical group Wolgemut will lead the parade this year with their wonderfully authentic and boisterous medieval and renaissance music on German bagpipes and percussion. Also joining the parade, in addition to the krewe members, will be Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer dressed in a gold costume replicating the golden French Quarter statue, known for years to residents affectionately as "Joanie on the Pony".

"Just as last year we added the role of Maid of Honor and King, this year we added a new, golden opportunity for a local female who is a positive force in the community to dress and ride as one of our beloved Joans," noted Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc founder Amy Kirk Duvoisin.

The parade's original Joan of Arc, Caye Mitchell of The New Orleans Posse, will train the Maid of Honor and Ms. Gisleson Palmer for their riding roles and donate her horses for their use, in addition to riding in full armor in the procession as the "warrior" Joan. Explained Kirk-Duvoisin, "Caye has turned out to be the real Joan of Arc in our parade-she fearlessly takes on new soldiers (krewe members) and trains them, donates her horses for our event, and leads our procession each year" with her husband Fred Klotz, who rides in full armor alongside Joan as The Bastard of Orléans, Joan of Arc's real-life comrade during the Siege of Orleans, France, in 1429.

Along the route, parade-goers can expect to receive unique handmade throws themed accordingly, hand-delivered by the krewe: fleur de lis items, glittery wooden crosses and swords, Saint-inspired jewelry, magnets, and prayer cards, matchbooks, candles, and more. The signature throws for the Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc are a limited number of handpainted boxes filled with handpainted Joan of Arc medallions and coins, created by the locally owned saintsforsinners.com. Five hundred and ninety-nine white processional candles will be given out in honor of Joan's birthday, with imprinted matchbooks, so the public can light them and follow in step. Other significant and coveted throws are those given out by the "Maid of Honor" a young local woman selected to lead the parade each year as Joan of Arc: sixteen decorated wooden swords, marking the age at which Joan retrieved her sword for battle.

This year's Maid of Honor is Mallory Young, a junior at St. Martin's Episcopal School, whose impressive volunteer work and extracurricular activities in addition to her accomplishments in the French language earned her the title. Applications are accepted each year from young women age 16-19 from the metro New Orleans area who display extraordinary community involvement and leadership, a sincere interest in French culture and language, and an understanding of Joan of Arc's accomplishments and enduring symbolism and inspiration. Look for Ms. Young as one of three Joan of Arcs on a horse, donned in a white robe and armored breastplate, handing out her swords with the help of a page. At the end of the route, at the Joan of Arc statue, Ms. Young will "crown" the Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc King, played this year by the new director of Alliance Francaise, Mr. Lilian Cadet. Monsieur Cadet will then do the honors of cutting a king cake and toasting the young Joan of Arc, thanking her for orchestrating his coronation in Rheims in 1429. The public will share king cake together and enjoy the band Wolgemut before returning to the krewe's sponsor hotel, The Bienville House, for a krewe party with catered food and music by Pierre Pichon and more medieval revelry with Wolgemut.

For more information on the Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc visit www.joanofarcparade.com and www.stjoankrewe.blogspot.com. Expect next year's parade in 2012, on Joan of Arc's 600th birthday, to be particularly special! The Joan of Arc Project will host a special conference, the second annual Joan of Arts Fete, on Saturday May 7th the day before the anniversary of Joan of Arc's lifting of the Siege of Orléans, France. Please "Like" THE JOAN OF ARC PROJECT on Facebook to stay in touch with us!





First King Cake of the Season!

Thursday, January 6th

Whole Foods Market Arabella Station

5600 Magazine St., (504) 899-9119

Whole Foods Market Baton Rouge

7529 Corporate Blvd., (225) 218-0452

Whole Foods Market Veterans

3420 Veterans Blvd., (504) 888-8225

12 p.m., Free

The Whole Foods Market Arabella Station, Baton Rouge, and Veterans

stores will celebrate the beginning of Carnival with First King Cake

of the Season! Guests will sample traditional and filled king cakes.



Geometreks in New Orleans

The Joint Mathematics Meetings (JMM) will be held Jan. 6-9, 2011, in New Orleans, bringing together nearly 6,000 mathematicians. Famous for its French Quarter, jazz, food, and more, the city also has a claim to fame in the realm of public art, some of it mathematical in nature





.









Award-winning young scholar to discuss 1811 slave revolt, sign new book

WHO: The Historic New Orleans Collection and author/historian Daniel Rasmussen

WHAT: Discussion and book signing with Daniel Rasmussen, author of American Uprising:

The Untold Story of America's Largest Slave Revolt(Harper 2011)

The book retails for $26.99 and is available at The Shop at The Collection.

WHEN: Thursday, January 6, 2011

6-8 p.m.

WHERE: The Historic New Orleans Collection, 533 Royal St., New Orleans, LA

HOW: This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Reservations: (504) 523-4662 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information, visit www.hnoc.org.

WHY: In American Uprising: The Untold Story of America's Largest Slave Revolt (Harper 2011), the brilliant young historian Daniel Rasmussenexamines the greatest act of slave resistance in American history. On January 8, 1811, a group of slaves began a violent rebellion on a River Road sugar plantation, their goal to establish a black republic on the banks of the Mississippi River. They marched toward New Orleans, enlisting more slaves to their cause as they closed in on the practically defenseless city.

Through astute detective work, Rasmussen reveals the details of the slaves' elaborate plot and its shocking conclusion: federal officials and French planters exacted a terrible retribution, beheading more than 100 slaves and hanging their corpses from the city gates. This gripping book provides new insight into the American South soon after the Louisiana Purchase, with the Haitian Revolution a recent memory and the War of 1812 looming on the horizon.

Rasmussen graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Harvard University in 2009. His senior thesis on the 1811 revolt won three prizes, including the Hoopes Prize, Harvard's top undergraduate academic honor. To mark the 200th anniversary of the revolt, Rasmussen will speak and sign copies of American Uprising at The Collection on January 6, 2011, at 6 p.m. Copies of the book will be available at The Shop at The Collection for $26.99; members of The Collection receive a 10 percent discount on all shop purchases. For more information, visit www.hnoc.org or call (504) 523-4662.







1..14 : The Funky Meters feat. Art Neville, George Porter, Jr., Russell Batiste, & Special Guest Brian Stoltz

1.15 : Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers

1.21 & 22 : The Radiators 33rd Anniversary Shows



For their recital on Sunday, January 30 at 6:00 pm, at St. Mary's Church,

1100 Chartres St., pianist Jean-Baptiste Monnot, Young Artist in Residence

at the St. Louis Cathedral, and violinist Joseph Meyer, Concert Master of

the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Jean-Marie Leclair's

Sonata in D major (Opus 9 no. 3), Olivier Messiaen's Thème et variations

(1932), Nathan Milstein's arrangement of Frederick Chopin nocturne c sharp

minor (opus posthumous), and Robert Schumann Sonata for Violin and Piano No.

2 in d minor (opus 121).



The concert will be free and open to the public..



Jean-Baptiste Monnot, Young Artist-in-Residence at the St. Louis Cathedral,

is a graduate with honors from both the Rouen and Paris Conservatories. A

student of Olivier Latry and Michel Bouvard, additional studies have been

with Jean Guillou of Paris and



Bernard Haas of Stuttgart. He has played recitals through France, and

appeared in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan,

Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.



Love New Orleans, She Will Love You Back



Sincerely,



Frank Stansbury

LaFete News