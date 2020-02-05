Presidential historians will note that the re-election of President Donald Trump was not secured in November of 2020, but nine months earlier in February. In a span of two days, Democrats displayed to the country why their party should not be given political power.
Historically, African Americans voters have been the most loyal supporters of the Democratic Party. Since 1932, most African American voters have supported the Democratic presidential candidate. This support reached a zenith in the era of the first African American President, Barack Obama.
In the 2012 presidential race, only 6% of African American voters supported the GOP nominee, Mitt Romney. By 2016, the support level increased only slightly to 8% for Donald Trump.
As the nation gets ready for a presidential election, the Democratic Party is in total turmoil. Their 2020 presidential candidates are not exciting voters. There is no Bill Clinton or Barack Obama in the field to generate excitement. The only candidate to create any passion is U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT), practically an octogenarian.
The polls show Sanders leading in Iowa and New Hampshire and he is on the verge of overtaking former Vice President Joe Biden in the national polls. He is leading in fundraising and has the type of dedicated volunteers not found in other campaigns.
In our country, the average American is a law-abiding person who works hard to pay his or her debts, including loans and taxes. For this type of person, government bailouts are unnecessary. Sadly, presidential candidates do not seem to be interested in appealing to this type of voter.
For example, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has campaigned on a plan to eliminate student tuition debt. This has not pleased those students and their parents who worked hard and maybe took on an extra job, to pay their debts.
I thought the Republicans wanted to call Hunter Biden to be a witness.
That’s what we’ve heard now for months.
They missed, perhaps a big chance. On Monday night, into the wee hours of the morning, after all of the witness requests made by the Democrats were beaten down, leading to the prospects that there would be no witnesses called during the impeachment trial, Justice John Roberts read an amendment offered by the Democrats.