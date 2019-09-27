Donald Trump is his own worse enemy. The recent disclosure by the Washington whistleblower is another example of Mr. Trump not using his brain before he speaks.
Think about this. In the 2016 election the Russians and maybe others interfered in our presidential election. And now President Trump is accused of asking the Ukraine government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. If true how dumb is that?
What strongly appears to be the FAKE Joe and Hunter Biden story needs to show real proof or stop.
That tale is being pushed by Trump’s attorney Rudy Guiliani, the President himself, members of their political party, Fox News and the right wing hate-media. Also, my own Congressman, the powerful Steve Scalise. They all claim they detest fake news yet on one of the major controversies in United States history, it seems to me, they are fake facts greatest purveyors.
By now, you know the narrative.
Ever since he burst upon the political scene, the political establishment has been targeting Donald Trump. First, they attempted to deny him the nomination, then they worked overtime to hand the election to Hillary Clinton. When he won the presidency, there was an effort to thwart his transition team, followed by the Russian hoax to end his administration.
On Friday, activists from around the world mobilized for “climate change” action. Protests were held in multiple countries drawing massive crowds. In New York City, over one million school children were given official permission to skip classes to attend climate change demonstrations.
Right about that.' Of course you haven't thought about that. Too busy trying to impeach the president! Too busy slapping subpoenas on Corey Lewandowski!"
“This is all politics, and the truth is it's a disservice to the American people.” -Corey Lewandowski September 18
"The Democrats Are Wrong About Executive Privilege for Lewandowski" Greg Jarrett
Over the course of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, a previously unknown entrepreneur, Andrew Yang, has pushed his way into the top ten. In the first two candidate debates, Yang received little airtime, but used it effectively to differentiate himself from the other candidates.
He is clearly trying to appeal to millennial voters with his casual look, jacket and no tie, and his offer to pay Americans $1,000 per month. To stress his unusual approach, Yang prepped for the third debate last night in Houston by boxing and crowd surfing with his supporters.
While the Democrats were debating healthcare, immigration, education and other issues in last night’s nationally-televised debate, there was a different controversy gaining the attention in the political marketplace. That is, should the House begin an impeachment investigation inquiry against President Donald J. Trump?
I say yes. However, let me be clear here. I believe the Democrats and even Republicans should investigate the president’s alleged wrongdoings, not necessarily to impeach him for the chance of that happening is minus zero, but because we, as a country, must get to the truth.
There’s no surprise that President Donald Trump uses media as a punching bag. When he’s in some type of trouble, all he needs to do is hit them with an uppercut and tweet the simple words,” fake new”. It’s so predictable. It’s so sad.
It’s kinda like when little Johnny gets caught doing something bad. Instead of admitting, he blames little Joey.
President Trump stirred up a hornet’s nest recently as he proposed that the U.S. try to buy Greenland. Many political observers rolled their eyes. Buy another country? Has the Prez thrown out another wacky suggestion and is this really a good idea? Actually, yes. America has been acquiring land from other nations for centuries. And often, Louisiana has been right in the mix.
For over three years, the liberal media, including MSNBC, have been promoting the phony Trump/Russia collusion narrative. Despite the Mueller probe concluding that neither the President nor his campaign colluded with Russia, the liberal media never stopped promoting the false story. It has been part of their continuing effort to destroy President Donald Trump, both personally and professionally.
The light of truth approaches slowly and perhaps surely in this era of Donald Trump.
The only way that the United States is going convince Donald Trump's base that the president himself is to be blamed for the daily, if not hourly criticisms lodged against him, is when members of the loyal royal forces openly admit they see the light.
The only chance that his ardent supporters publically distance themslves from his countless lies, distortions and falsities is when his pretenders begin to own up to their own truths. These are truths of which they might have known all along but have been unwilling to state so. These are truths that are so obvious, they blind the night. They require self-awareness and courage to concede.
Ever so slowly, we’ve seen stunning departures from the “Trump is always Reicht” compulsions and dogmas over these past spring and summer months.
Donald Trump has been like no other president in American history. To say he is unique would be an understatement. He is the first president to make extensive use of social media especially Twitter. His daily tweets are the talk of the daily news cycle.
In addition to his extensive use of Twitter, Donald Trump’s campaign rallies are just as much over the top as his tweets. His exaggeration of his accomplishments and his claims of the failures of prior presidents are hallmarks for news coverage and food for his followers. His legions of supporters love him. The left not so much. And those who consider themselves in the political middle are left perplexed and confused.
We’ve heard and read so often that this politician or that elected official is a narcissist or sadist or psychopath or a Machiavellian, or perhaps even worse--all of those pathologies lumped together. Fairly or unfairly, over the past few years, some of those very words have been spoken more frequently than in the past, especially the term “narcissist” when describing President Donald Trump’s quite unorthodox and unusual behaviors.
Unquestionably Trump is one of those transformational men who have made major changes in the past. He could also make profound changes in the future . So, might it be possible, if not likely, that the current, Commander in Chief, has some of the characteristics and personality traits of those who sit on the throne of the great historical figures? Will he enter the pantheon of the most memorable along with the likes of Alexander the Great, Napoleon, Caesar or even other lesser historical figures who have still made a sizeable mark in our lives, for better or for worse?