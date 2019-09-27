 

 

Friday, 27 September 2019 12:28

Knowing Dems seek impeachment, Trump is his worst enemy

trump 5th InPixio

Donald Trump is his own worse enemy.  The recent disclosure by the Washington whistleblower is another example of Mr. Trump not using his brain before he speaks.

Think about this.  In the 2016 election the Russians and maybe others interfered in our presidential election.  And now President Trump is accused of asking the Ukraine government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.  If true how dumb is that?

Friday, 27 September 2019 06:04

Time for Trump, Giulliani, Scalise and GOP to put up Biden "facts" or shut up

putup 4

What strongly appears to be the FAKE Joe and Hunter Biden story needs to show real proof or stop.

That tale is being pushed by Trump’s attorney Rudy Guiliani, the President himself, members of their political party, Fox News and the right wing hate-media. Also, my own Congressman, the powerful Steve Scalise.  They all claim they detest fake news yet on one of the major controversies in United States history, it seems to me, they are fake facts greatest purveyors.

By now, you know the narrative.

Wednesday, 25 September 2019 14:28

Trump draining Ukraine swamp but impeachment critters bite back

swamp critters 7

Ever since he burst upon the political scene, the political establishment has been targeting Donald Trump. First, they attempted to deny him the nomination, then they worked overtime to hand the election to Hillary Clinton. When he won the presidency, there was an effort to thwart his transition team, followed by the Russian hoax to end his administration.

Saturday, 21 September 2019 04:41

Extremists use kids as climate change alarmists

little chic 3

On Friday, activists from around the world mobilized for “climate change” action. Protests were held in multiple countries drawing massive crowds. In New York City, over one million school children were given official permission to skip classes to attend climate change demonstrations.

Wednesday, 18 September 2019 06:04

No GOP victory lap over Lewandowski hearing, just Trump lap dogs

lapdog 6

Right about that.' Of course you haven't thought about that. Too busy trying to impeach the president! Too busy slapping subpoenas on Corey Lewandowski!"

“This is all politics, and the truth is it's a disservice to the American people.” -Corey Lewandowski September 18

"The Democrats Are Wrong About Executive Privilege for Lewandowski"  Greg Jarrett

Friday, 13 September 2019 08:40

Take the Yang "bang-for-the buck" give-away Democratic Party challenge

challenge yang 5

Over the course of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, a previously unknown entrepreneur, Andrew Yang, has pushed his way into the top ten. In the first two candidate debates, Yang received little airtime, but used it effectively to differentiate himself from the other candidates.

He is clearly trying to appeal to millennial voters with his casual look, jacket and no tie, and his offer to pay Americans $1,000 per month. To stress his unusual approach, Yang prepped for the third debate last night in Houston by boxing and crowd surfing with his supporters.

Friday, 13 September 2019 10:51

Debating Trump impeachment inquiry; Truth, rule of law is not free

truth children 4

While the Democrats were debating healthcare, immigration, education and other issues in last night’s nationally-televised debate, there was a different controversy gaining the attention in the political marketplace. That is, should the House begin an impeachment investigation inquiry against President Donald J. Trump?

I say yes.  However, let me be clear here. I believe the Democrats and even Republicans should investigate the president’s alleged wrongdoings, not necessarily to impeach him for the chance of that happening is minus zero, but because we, as a country, must get to the truth.

Friday, 06 September 2019 07:54

The Challenge: Fake news vs. Trump lies, false & misleading claims

fake news trump cnn 3

There’s no surprise that President Donald Trump uses media as a punching bag.  When he’s in some type of trouble, all he needs to do is hit them with an uppercut and tweet the simple words,” fake new”. It’s so predictable. It’s so sad.

It’s kinda like when little Johnny gets caught doing something bad. Instead of admitting, he blames little Joey.  

Friday, 30 August 2019 15:27

Trump knows real estate; Greenland, like Louisiana & Alaska buys, is no folly

trumptow

President Trump stirred up a hornet’s nest recently as he proposed that the U.S. try to buy Greenland.  Many political observers rolled their eyes. Buy another country? Has the Prez thrown out another wacky suggestion and is this really a good idea?  Actually, yes. America has been acquiring land from other nations for centuries. And often, Louisiana has been right in the mix.

Friday, 30 August 2019 14:15

Used car salesmen more credible than FAKE Media's Trump slams

 odeowel msnbc 4

For over three years, the liberal media, including MSNBC, have been promoting the phony Trump/Russia collusion narrative. Despite the Mueller probe concluding that neither the President nor his campaign colluded with Russia, the liberal media never stopped promoting the false story. It has been part of their continuing effort to destroy President Donald Trump, both personally and professionally.

