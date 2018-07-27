Mid-terms near so anti-Trump media bias will heighten with impeachment, the goal

In the age of President Donald Trump, American journalism has died and it has been replaced by Democratic Party advocacy. No longer are there standards for “objective” reporting in news departments at broadcast networks, cable networks like CNN or MSNBC or mainstream news organizations. Liberal commentators are masquerading as “journalists” and it is being displayed on a regular basis. In the aftermath of the President’s news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, anchors on CNN and MSNBC announced their outright disgust with Trump’s performance, discarding even the pretense of objectivity.

Whether the issue is “Russian collusion,” Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen or children being separated from their parents at the border, the media is invested in total hysterical condemnation of the President. According to the Media Research Center, a watchdog organization, 92% of the broadcast network news coverage (ABC, CBS and NBC) of the President’s immigration policies has been negative. The study reviewed coverage from the start of the Trump administration, so the criticism has been non-stop.

Fortunately, the media is becoming less and less effective as Americans tune out the white noise of Trump derangement syndrome. In the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris survey, the President’s approval rating stayed steady at 45%, within the margin of error from the previous month and consistent with his ratings from the beginning of the year.

Americans realize the media have unrelenting hatred toward President Trump, so the negative coverage is not impacting them. What may begin to actually impact his approval ratings are the improving economic indicators. Since his election, 3.7 million new jobs have been created, the unemployment rate has decreased to 4.0% and the growth of the nation’s GDP (gross domestic product) has increased to 4.1% in the second quarter of the year. For 2018, the country is now averaging over 3% GDP growth, something that Barack Obama was never able to achieve during a year of his presidency.

The success stories are happening all over the world for President Trump. He has pressured NATO countries into paying more for military expenditures and this week enticed trade concessions from the European Union. In addition, the incredible results of his summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un continue. Today, the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War were returned to the United States. President Trump thanked “Chairman Kim for keeping his word,” a promise made at the summit in Singapore. North Korea has also stopped their testing of nuclear missiles, dismantled nuclear testing facilities and returned American hostages. All of this progress has come despite media warnings that the President’s tweets and pressure toward North Korea could plunge the nation into a nuclear war.

Clearly, the media have been wrong in their predictions about the President’s policies, both foreign and domestic. Instead of admitting their mistakes or acknowledging the success of the Trump policies, the Democratic Party operatives in the media are busy focusing on the latest revelation from Michael Cohen, the President’s disgruntled former attorney. They are also breathlessly hyping the news from the Mueller investigation, which is now supposedly focusing on the President’s tweets about former FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In the months ahead, the media will not stop with their Trump bashing and the Mueller team will continue their fishing expedition aimed at forcing the President from office. In the meantime, the American people will soon start focusing on their increased paychecks and the overall positive direction of the economy.

The reason that the media and Mueller will not stop their anti-Trump efforts is that the mid-term elections are on the horizon. The Democrats and their supporters in the media are hoping that the Republicans lose control of Congress. This will allow Democrats to begin impeachment hearings and permanently shut down any serious investigation into the activities of the Department of Justice and the FBI.

If Republicans can maintain control of Congress, the legitimate investigations will continue and an illegitimate impeachment proceeding will never begin. At this point, it looks like the Democrats will take control of the House, but much can happen in the next few months before the most important mid-term elections in our nation’s history.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]