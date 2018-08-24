Crouere: Trump must rely upon "Deplorables" in impeachment frenzy

In the last few days, the possibility of impeachment of the President has been continually raised by the corrupt, biased and liberal mainstream news media infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome. In fact, on Wednesday August 22, from 6 a.m. until Midnight, according to the Media Research Center, the words “impeachment” or “impeach” were used a ridiculous 222 times.

In our nation’s history, only two U.S. Presidents have been impeached by the House of Representatives: Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Both remained in office, surviving a trial in the U.S. Senate. Of course, President Richard Nixon resigned before he would have surely faced impeachment and removal from office.

This hysteria was unleashed on viewers because of the guilty plea of the President’s former attorney, Michael Cohen. On Tuesday, he admitted to committing several crimes, including making “illegal payments” to women who alleged affairs with President Trump. Cohen said that Trump directed him to make the payments “for the principal purpose of influencing the election.”

Ironically, some experts believe that Mr. Cohen admitted to activity that is not illegal. Lawyer and talk show host Mark Levin said “A campaign expenditure under our federal campaign laws is an expenditure solely for campaign activity. A candidate who spends his own money or even corporate money for an event that occurred not because of the campaign is not a campaign expenditure.”

Regardless of the legality of Mr. Cohen’s conduct, the media used the admission to unleash holy hell on President Trump. It is just the latest in their ongoing campaign to remove him. In fact, the trap was set for President Trump many months ago. The phony dossier launched the spying operation on Carter Page. After the FBI exonerated Hillary Clinton, the investigation into Russian collusion intensified.

When feckless and incompetent Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, Robert Mueller was named the Special Counsel in May of 2017, life has been miserable for Donald Trump. Since that time, a cloud has been hanging over his head and he has not enjoyed any respite from this overzealous Special Counsel.

With no real restrictions on his activities, Mueller went after a Trump campaign volunteer and his pick to be National Security Adviser for lying to the FBI. He has now been successful in convicting his former Campaign Manager, Paul Manafort, for a variety of tax and bank fraud charges.

Of course, none of this relates to Russian collusion and as the wide-ranging investigation proceeds, no such wrongdoing by President Trump will be uncovered.

In the meantime, President Trump is under assault from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, and the District Attorney in Manhattan. Whether it involves payouts to porn stars or other alleged campaign finance violations, it has nothing to do with the purported reason for the investigation.

It would be a travesty and a political coup for the President to be impeached by Congress. Whereas Bill Clinton clearly committed perjury, there is no proof that Donald Trump committed any crime and certainly not colluding with Russia.

This campaign of political destruction is ongoing because the Deep State, the political establishment and the corrupt news media abhor the President and are disgusted by his “America First” agenda.

They will not stop and will try to overturn the 2016 election results and drive him from office. The President will fight back, but increasingly he is alone in this battle.

If Democrats take control of Congress, impeachment hearings will begin, and this nonsense will continue. Sadly, the best way to stop this travesty is to elect more Republicans to Congress, but most of them are weak and useless and refuse to show support for the President.

At this point, President Trump must rely on the only group who has ever supported him, the “deplorables,” the 63 million voters who withstood ridicule and biased media coverage to cast a ballot for him in November 2016.

This group is the only one that can save President Trump because it is the only group that is not controlled by the swamp that has destroyed Washington D.C. and our entire political system.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]