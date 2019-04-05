POLLS: Trump at 56 in Louisiana, 50 Rasmussen, down in key states

According to Morning Consult, President Donald Trump's approval in each state show the net approval down double digits in key 2016 states since inauguration although GOP voters back him overwhelmingly. However, the survey conflicts somewhat with a just-released Rasmussen Poll, a conservative poll that has determined that Trump has just tied his highest favorable since inauguration nationally, with 51-47 percent. This would be a climb of 4 percent since mid-March. Overall, the Real Clear Politics poll average stands at 44 percent.

The Morning Consult survey is a monthly account to measure the state by state scores. Louisiana approval over disapproval score is a positive 18, with 56 percent approving, 38 disapproving as of March 1. This is down from the inauguration in which his approval was 69 and disapprovals 28.

Below are the Morning Consult observations:

- an interactive report which shows how the President's approval has shifted since taking office in every state. The March report include state-level trend data and Trump's re-election prospects among a range of important demographic groups.

On a daily basis, Morning Consult is surveying over 5,000 registered voters across the United States on President Trump. Each month, we'll update this page with the latest survey data, providing a clear picture of Trump's approval and re-election prospects.

Highlights:

Trump's down double digits in key battleground states: Here's how Trump's net approval has shifted over time in key battleground states he won in 2016.

Florida (-24 net approval)

Ohio (-20)

Michigan (-19)

Wisconsin (-18)

Pennsylvania (-17)

Most GOP primary voters approve of Trump: Below is a high-level look at Trump's support among potential GOP primary voters:

