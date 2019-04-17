Fox News must heed warning signs not veer left onto danger

Even more liberal than the broadcast news programs are the cable news networks such as CNN and MSNBC. These networks use their broadcast platforms to mercilessly criticize the President’s agenda. Thus, it should come as no surprise that this liberal monolith would create an opening for a conservative alternative. It is why Fox News has been so successful since its founding in 1996. It is the reason why Fox News leads in the cable ratings. It is also why so many talk radio shows are popular.

As the Media Research Center (MRC) has identified numerous times in recent studies, the mainstream news media is hopelessly liberal. For example, the MRC has discovered that the broadcast news programs produce content about President Trump that is 90-95% negative.

Unfortunately, in recent years, Fox News has moved away from their conservative base. The network ditched conservative hosts such as Glenn Beck, Eric Bolling and Bill O’Reilly. In addition, former Chairman/ CEO Roger Ailes was forced to leave the network due to accusations of sexual harassment.

The new direction of Fox News has been really evident during this election season. In fact, it seems the network is trying to attract liberal viewers. It hired liberal activist Donna Brazile as a contributor, even though it was discovered she used her position at CNN to improperly give advance notice of debate questions to Hillary Clinton.

For questionable reasons, popular weekend host Judge Jeannine Pirro was suspended from her program for two weeks. She committed the sin of questioning whether radical Muslim congresswoman Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) actually believed in basic principles outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

On Monday, Fox News hosted a town hall meeting for socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the most left-wing presidential candidate among the 18 Democrats contending for the White House. The meeting was akin to a pep rally, with pro-Sanders crowd members cheering his proposals such as “Medicare for All.” The hosts were not very confrontational with Sanders and allowed him to steamroll them with his socialist filibusters.

The Sanders town hall event was preceded by another town hall meeting with potential president candidate, liberal businessman Howard Schultz.

After the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Fox News host Neil Cavuto hung up on Bill Donohue, President of the Catholic League, for speculating that the tragedy may not have been an accident. He was trying to list the previous attacks on churches in France when Cavuto hung up on him.

All of this paints a pretty disturbing trend at Fox News. If it continues, the network can expect its conservative base of viewers to depart. The question is where will they go? In today’s media environment, there are not many alternatives for conservatives.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]