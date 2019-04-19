Screeching the Mueller Report; Is it over?

Few things have changed, since yesterday's Barr bizarre press conference or should I say, in my view, Trump's closing argument.
Like I said, little has changed, the noise has only gotten more shrill.
If that were possible.
Here are some tweets I have collected that I think presents the tone of the moment. Enjoy.
The explanation does not wash. https://t.co/TPDeTZSAdi— Brit Hume (@brithume) April 19, 2019
Sarah Sanders this AM on the lie she admitted to Mueller saying “countless” FBI agents thanked her for Trump firing Comey. “It was in the heat of moment, meaning that it wasn't a scripted talking point. I'm sorry that I wasn't a robot like the Democratic Party” talking collusion— Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 19, 2019
Regardless of whether the obstructive acts described by Mueller was criminal or whether the litany of illicit contacts with Russia rose to the level of conspiracy, they're dishonest, unethical, and unpatriotic.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 18, 2019
Mueller’s report is not a vindication of Trump, but a condemnation. pic.twitter.com/CoylgpYbvH
"Not only does she not have credibility, she lied. She out and out lied...the American people can’t trust her," says @AprilDRyan of Press Sec. Sarah Sanders.— OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) April 19, 2019
"She should be let go. She should be fired, end of story...it’s fire me Thursday or fire me Good Friday. She needs to go." pic.twitter.com/M0whZiHg1l
Mueller assembled a devastating obstruction of justice case against Trump. That’s why Barr tried so hard to hide it from us.— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 19, 2019
My column in @POLITICOMag: https://t.co/DE3S1I4Sl1
To name a few:— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 18, 2019
1-Trump claimed he never asked for loyalty from Comey - Mueller found he did.
2-Trump claimed he never asked Comey to let Flynn matter go - Mueller found he did.
3-Trump claimed he never pushed McGahn to fire Mueller - Mueller found he did. https://t.co/QdFTP0ZTFm
The WH is "defined by a president who lies to the public and his own staff, then tries to get his aides to lie for him." https://t.co/DH35jlnmUP— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 19, 2019
And Mueller said it over and over: No collusion. Are seven examples enough? Here: https://t.co/53S2iFZzbB pic.twitter.com/T5b2eRDOD8— Byron York (@ByronYork) April 19, 2019
