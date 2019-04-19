 

 

Friday, 19 April 2019

Screeching the Mueller Report; Is it over?

Few things have changed, since yesterday's Barr bizarre press conference or should I say, in my view, Trump's closing argument.

Like I said, little has changed, the noise has only gotten more shrill.

If that were possible.

Here are some tweets I have collected that I think presents the tone of the moment. Enjoy. 

The explanation does not wash. https://t.co/TPDeTZSAdi

— Brit Hume (@brithume) April 19, 2019
