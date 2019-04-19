Screeching the Mueller Report; Is it over?

Folks, is it over, yet?

I mean, is it safe to come out and opine without being slammed as a hater or a Trump lover?

Has the Mueller report settled anything? Is President Donald Trump truly exoneraed as he claims or will Robert Mueller's future testimony along with Attorney General Bill Barr's congressional hearing shed more darkness than light?

I don't know.

What I do know however is this-- the world will go on, Americans will continue to hate one another over Trump. Names will continued to be called and probably nobody's mind will have changed, regardless of facts presented.

Democrats will insist upon getting to the truth. Republicans will claim the Dems are only in it to get at Trump as they promote hearings on the investigators.