House Judiciary holds Barr in contempt; Trump claims executive privilege over Mueller report

Today, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced that President Donald Trump has declared executive privilege over the entire Mueller report. This act was taken as a pre-emptive strike against the House Democrats in their efforts to investigate President Trump and to request evidence that they arguably are not entitled..

The eyes of the nation are upon the House Judiciary Committee as the members debate over whether to find Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt of Congress..

The House Judiciary Committee has voted by party-line to hold Attorney Bill Barr in contempt of Congress. The vote occurred after the President of the United States Donald Trump has declared the entire Mueller report under executive prvilege. The vote was 24-16, with the ayes in favor of contempt.

Here is a segment of the White House statement:

“The American people see through Chairman Nadler’s desperate ploy to distract from the President’s historically successful agenda and our booming economy. Neither the White House nor Attorney General Barr will comply with Chairman Nadler’s unlawful and reckless demands.

The Attorney General has been transparent and accommodating throughout this process, including by releasing the no-collusion, no-conspiracy, no-obstruction Mueller Report to the public and offering to testify before the Committee. These attempts to work with the Committee have been flatly rejected. They didn’t like the results of the report, and now they want a redo.

Faced with Chairman Nadler’s blatant abuse of power, and at the Attorney General’s request, the President has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege.

It is sad that Chairman Nadler is only interested in pandering to the press and pleasing his radical left constituency. The American people deserve a Congress

Below are some of the relevant tweets on the issue

Norman OrnsteinO @NormOrnstein • 2h \/

Memo to reporters re disputes bet House and Trump, Barr, Mnuchin et al. These are NOT president vs Congress. If Republicans in the Senate put country first, or Congress first, we would be in a different place. W power of purse & confirmation power, Trump would have to compromise

Rep Andy Biggs O @RepAndyBiggsAZ • 2h \/

Democrats have effectively admitted today in committee that they need to go to court to be able to view redacted portions of the Mueller Report. And yet they are about to hold AG Barr in Contempt because he won't release it w/o a court order? Where's the consistency?!

Rep. Ted Lieu O @RepTedLieu • 2h \/

Today, @HouseJudiciary is voting on whether to hold AG Bill Barr in contempt for refusing to deliver the full Mueller report to the American people.

Just wondering: what is the Trump Administration hiding from the American people?

Rep. Jim Jordan O @Jim_Jordan • 4h \/

Bill Barr is following the law. What's his reward? Democrats are going to hold him in contempt.

HardbaM “ @ hard ball • 9m \/

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that 60% of Americans say President Trump has been dishonest in his handling of the Russia probe.

TRUMP'S HANDLING OF RUSSIA PROBE

NBC/WSJ POLL. APRIL 28-MAY 1. MOE 3.27

