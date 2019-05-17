Bill de Blasio, the latest clown to enter Dem 2020 circus

The Mueller investigation was a bogus two-year effort to sabotage President Trump and drive him from office. Fortunately, the scheme has not worked and most congressional Democrats realize that impeachment is unlikely and political unpopular.

The 2020 presidential election started on the night Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. Since that night, Democrats and their allies in the media have been working tirelessly to undermine his agenda and harm his standing with the American people.

With Mueller’s partisan and unfair probe now complete, Democrats are working overtime to harass President Trump through a variety of means such as issuing subpoenas and demanding his tax returns. Despite their best efforts, the President’s approval ratings have been fairly strong, ranging from the mid-40’s to the low-50’s, in recent weeks.

Even some Democratic analysts believe that President Trump may win re-election next year. His enduring popularity has not stopped Democrats from bashing President Trump at every opportunity. In fact, there are now 23 Democratic presidential candidates criticizing the Trump agenda, while offering their positions on the major issues facing the nation.

Unfortunately, the Democratic presidential candidates are only offering an array of far-left progressive nonsense. For example, the latest candidate to enter the race, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, has proposed a variety of ridiculous plans. The Mayor wants to use the force of government against the “wrong people” with money. He presumably wants to fleece them and redistribute the money toward social programs he supports.

De Blasio is a major advocate of the Green New Deal and loves the plan so much that he is committed to enforcing onerous regulations on “classic glass and steel skyscrapers.” The Mayor believes these buildings are “the biggest source of emissions” in New York City. Thus, the owners will be given until 2030 to “clean up your act…retrofit…save energy.” Otherwise, they will face massive fines of $1 million. In addition, within five years, he is pledging that all of New York City government will reliant on strictly renewable energy.

Regardless of his rhetoric and pledges, the citizens of New York are very unimpressed with Bill de Blasio. Many have noted that he is using a gas guzzling SUV for his 11-mile daily trips to a fitness center. As usual, liberals like de Blasio believe they are exempt from the left wing proposals they want to foist on their constituents.

When he announced his candidacy on Good Morning America, de Blasio was heckled by New Yorkers outside the studio. Polls show an overwhelming majority of New York voters do not want the Mayor to run for President. Obviously, if they don’t like his performance as Mayor, they don’t believe he merits a promotion.

Upon the announcement, President Trump mocked de Blasio as “another beauty and the “worst Mayor in the history of New York City.” At the end of his tweet, the President made a very prophetic statement about de Blasio, “he won’t last long!” This prediction is very true and in the weeks ahead de Blasio will be joined by many of these weaker Democratic presidential candidates who will be forced to exit the race. While they are good comic relief, they are not viable presidential candidates.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]