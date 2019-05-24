One Texas lone star, Rep. Chip Roy, saves US from disaster vote

As almost the entire Congress left Washington D.C. for the Memorial Day holiday, a pork barrel package of “disaster relief” was getting ready to be approved. The price tag for the bill reached $19.1 billion and it included aid for hurricane ravaged areas in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Puerto Rico, as well as flooding relief for states such as Iowa and Nebraska. In an almost empty House chamber, one member, appropriately from the “Lone Star” state of Texas, U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) objected to the unanimous consent that was necessary.

His opposition derailed the “fast track” approval for the legislation, which will likely be voted on in June when the members of Congress return from their holiday. According to Roy, “I’m here today primarily because if I do not object, Congress will have passed into law a bill that spends $19 billion of taxpayer money without members of Congress being present in our nation’s capital to vote on it.”

It is disgusting that Congress tries to pass billions of dollars in spending without a thorough examination of the legislation, and a detailed discussion by the members of Congress, who are at least present to cast a vote. By objecting, Roy exposed the sham operations of our U.S. Congress once again.

Roy also listed several other reasons for opposing the legislation. He said, “the bill includes nothing to address the clear national emergency and humanitarian crisis we face at our southern border.” President Trump had requested the bill include $4.5 billion for the emergency at the border, but it was not included in the legislation.

Finally, Roy noted that the bill “spends over $19 billion that is not paid for when we are racking up approximately $100 million an hour in national debt.” With our national debt exceeding $22 trillion, Roy’s message is one our nation needs to hear. Roy correctly blasted the bill as a big spending product of the “swamp” on Capitol Hill.

Of course, his courageous move was lambasted by congressional Democrats. U.S. Representative Donna Shalala (D-FL) called Roy’s opposition “tragic” and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowery (D-NY) blamed Roy and “House Republicans” for “making disaster victims wait even longer to get the help they need.”

Despite the criticism, Roy deserves praise for being the lone objector to this bill. Any sort of “disaster” bill needs to include funding for the biggest “disaster” this nation faces, which is at our border. Our overburdened Border Patrol is being overwhelmed trying not handle a massive flood of illegal aliens.

Hopefully, when the Congress revisits this legislation in June the border funding will be included. Roy has shown tremendous backbone to withstand the criticism that is now directed against him from both Democrats and fellow Republicans.

While everyone knows the Democrats are not concerned about the border crisis or deficit spending, it is now apparent that most of Roy’s Republican colleagues do not care about these issues either.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]