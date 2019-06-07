Facebook, Twitter, Youtube on Crusade to annihilate Conservatives

Throughout our history, free speech has been cherished in the United States of America. Thankfully, we have the First Amendment which mandates that “Congress shall make no law...abridging the freedom of speech.” It not only protects this right, but also the free press and other precious freedoms such as the right to exercise religious beliefs, assemble, and “petition the Government for the redress of grievances.”

Unfortunately, in recent years, there has been an assault on free speech. On many college campuses, conservative speakers are not welcome. This is no surprise as there are very few conservative college professors and administrators.

Sadly, this censorship is becoming more apparent every day in our media environment. The mainstream news media has been dominated by liberals for decades. So, positive news about conservative policies or politicians is regularly censored. The disturbing situation was documented in a recent Media Research Center study. It showed that approximately 95% of the broadcast network news coverage of President Trump has been negative.

Americans hoping for a better result among social media platforms have been totally disappointed. In recent months, there have been regular reports that conservative commentators have either been marginalized or completely removed.

This week, YouTube demonetized the site Stephen Crowder, a conservative comedian. Even though he developed a tremendous audience of 4 million subscribers, YouTube targeted him because of complaints from Carlos Maza, aVox journalist. Maza complained that Crowder engaged in regular “homophobic attacks” over a two year period.

While Crowder’s targeting of Maza as a “lipsy queer” is certainly unfortunate, the best response is more freedom and more free speech. YouTube should not silence controversial or even distasteful views of commentators, but allow the publication of other opinions.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) noted that YouTube penalized Crowder, but allows commentators such as Samantha Bee, who regularly insults conservatives and had to apologize for a horrible insult about Ivanka Trump. According to Cruz, YouTube has “no coherent standard” and the best idea is “DON’T BLACKLIST ANYBODY.”

In reality, the standard for YouTube and other social media sites is to censor conservatives while allowing liberals the freedom to make any kind of comment. Of course, this type of policy is more than troubling. As Cruz warned, “YouTube is not the Star Chamber-stop playing God and silencing those voices you disagree with.”

These actions should frighten every American, regardless of party or ideology. Our country should reject these Orwellian actions to institute a liberal groupthink.

Ideas need to be vigorously debated and Americans should be exposed to as many viewpoints as possible. The problem is that liberals cannot withstand a hearty debate and do not want to engage in a defense of their ideas. They know their positions will not prevail against conservative arguments, so their strategy is to eliminate the debate by calling conservatives “racist,” among many other insults.

In the upcoming election, the issue of censorship needs to be at the forefront. It is a threat to the future survival of our country and demands our attention. Otherwise, this country will no longer be the “land of the free.”

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]