America's the greatest nation, Kaepernick, Ocasio-Cortez are destroying it

This is the country that liberated the world from the evils of Nazism and Imperial Japan. We brought down the “evil empire” and freed millions of people from the grips of communist dictatorship. From the NATO alliance to the United Nations, our country plays a leadership role in financial diplomatic and military support. When a disaster hits anywhere in the world, the most generous nation stepping forward to assist is the United States of America. Truly, we are the world’s only superpower.

On this Independence Day, all Americans should thank God we live in this country. We are indeed fortunate to be Americans and live in the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Unfortunately, as we celebrate this great holiday, Americans need to realize that our institutions, history, traditions and symbols are being attacked on a regular basis by destructive progressive forces in our country. These are people who hate America and what we have stood for the past 243 years. They hate American exceptionalism and want our country to be more like the rest of the world.

The most recent example occurred this week when the shoe manufacturer and retailer Nike decided to remove one of their new items from their stores. The banned shoe featured a Revolutionary War era United States flag with the thirteen stars of the original colonies. The flag was designed by Betsy Ross and has been used in a multitude of patriotic events over the history of the country. One such event was the inauguration of U.S. President Barack Obama.

It seems that Nike spokesperson and professional agitator Colin Kaepernick complained that the flag represented the country when there were slaves in America. Reportedly, Kaepernick also linked the Betsy Ross flag to white supremacist groups in the country who have supposedly appropriated it.

Of course, Nike listened to Kaepernick and not historians who could have educated them on the real history of the flag. Obviously, Kaepernick, who was featured in their recent advertising campaign, plays a major role at Nike. He is a lightening rod for controversy since he decided to kneel during the National Anthem at NFL games. While millions of Americans did not support Kaepernick’s actions, Nike chose to affiliate with those Americans who agree with a spoiled NFL player disrespecting our national symbols.

Clearly, Kaepernick is not alone, he has many supporters who are disgruntled with our country. In a July 1st New York Times video editorial, the authors claim that the United States of America is not the greatest country on earth, but “just okay.” They cited misleading statistics on poverty, healthcare costs, life expectancy, and other issues to claim that the United States is basically average.

This same attitude is reflected in a new Gallup poll, which showed only 22% of Democrats are “extremely proud” of their country, marking an all-time low in the survey.

This poll is no surprise since the leaders of the progressive movement, such as U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY, are constantly criticizing the country. Her most recent target has been brave men and women who are serving their country in our border patrol. The congresswoman led a delegation to the border and left after claiming inhumane conditions such as migrants drinking out of toilets. Even though border patrol officials deny the accusations, the damage to the agency had already been inflicted.

On a regular basis, Ocasio-Cortez displays anger at those trying to uphold the law in our country. It seems most Democratic politicians share her view. The two-night Democratic Party presidential debate featured similar themes from 20 candidates complaining about the country and urging more benefits for illegal aliens. Ironically, if the United States of America was such a racist and average country, millions of illegal immigrants would not be risking their lives to cross the border.

Certainly, our country faces problems, but, overall, we are clearly the most prosperous, generous and advanced country on earth. All of us should be proud to be Americans.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]