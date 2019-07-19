Michelle Obama, lib women most admired, Melania Trump gets trashed

If you are a woman who supports abortion rights, higher taxes, socialized medicine, a government sponsored climate change initiative like the Green New Deal, and open borders you are more likely to receive very favorable press coverage. If you are an African American who holds those views and are married to former President Barack Obama, you are treated like a media rock star.

This is exactly what Michelle Obama has received ever since she burst upon the national scene as her husband started his presidential campaign in 2007. Despite some tepid criticism of her unpopular school lunch program, her expensive and extravagant travel schedule, and the revelation of her bloated and costly staff, Michelle Obama was never challenged or criticized by the fawning media masquerading as independent journalists.

This kid glove treatment helps explain why Michelle Obama was named the most admired woman in the world. In a new YouGov.com survey of 42,000 respondents from 41 countries around the world, the former First Lady was selected as the world’s most admired woman. She even topped her friend and universally loved media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who finished in the #2 position.

It is worthwhile to note that the list of the top 20 most admired women in the world is littered with liberals. It includes #5 Emma Watson, an actress, #8 Hillary Clinton, former First Lady and Democratic Party presidential nominee, #10 Taylor Swift, pop star, #11 Madonna, entertainer, and #15 Ellen DeGeneres, talk show host and LGBTQ activist.

It is easy to analyze why liberal women are most universally admired. Because of their political positions, they receive very favorable press coverage from a media that is extremely liberal.

Michelle Obama was adored as First Lady and could do no wrong in the eyes of the media. She was often featured on the front cover of magazines. She was a regular guest on the late-night television programs, and she was often invited to address large groups at major events and conferences. For example, she was interviewed on stage at just at the Essence Festival in New Orleans in early July.

It is no surprise that her recently released memoir has been a runaway best seller and her name has been floated as a possible presidential candidate.

In contrast, current First Lady Melania Trump has been treated like trash by the media. She is rarely featured on the front cover of magazines and is never invited to be a guest on late night television shows. She is mocked regularly by late night comedians for her accent and for her marriage to President Trump. Even though she is a brilliant woman who is fluent in multiple languages and has operated a successful business, Melania Trump is unfairly painted as an idiot by commentators and comics.

The double standard is expected for any Republican First Lady, but it is especially unfair for Melania Trump because of the media’s antipathy for her husband.Media Bias: Why does only Melania get trashed?

