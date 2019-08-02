EXTRA, EXTRA: Trump on incredible stretch of good news

The highlight was former Special Counsel’s Robert Mueller embarrassing performance during two congressional hearings. He spent six hours bumbling and fumbling through incomplete answers. He seemed unable to hear or understand many of the questions. Overall, it was a shocking display of ignorance. Not only was Mueller unaware of Fusion GPS, but he also seemed to be clueless about the type of partisan Democrats he hired for the investigation. The Republican congressmen who questioned Mueller exposed him as a figurehead who was not in charge of the two-year $40 million investigation.

In the past few weeks, President Donald Trump has enjoyed an incredible stretch of good news. In fact, it has been his best stretch of good news since he entered the presidential race in 2015.

After such a debacle, Democrats should have shifted gears and ended the witch hunt to start focusing on issues that are of true importance to the American people. Fortunately for President Trump, the Democrats cannot move on to other issues. They are all infected with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Amazingly, Democrats, continue to act like unhinged political crazies. Even after Mueller’s weak testimony, many top Democrats were still claiming that impeachment was a viable option. This shows Democrats are detached from political reality as Americans are clearly tired of the Russian collusion investigation and the never-ending Democratic Party obsession with impeachment.

Polls commissioned by the Republican Party revealed that impeachment is especially unpopular in swing districts with opposition reaching 60% among voters. A recent nationwide Gallup poll showed that impeachment was only supported by only 45% of the American people and a solid majority, 53%, opposed it.

While the President pursues policies in line with his “America First” agenda, the Democrats are advocating a platform of radical ideas that are hopelessly out of touch with mainstream Americans. Unlike previous generations of party leaders, today’s Democrats support a bevy of radical positions including massive tax increases, open borders, socialized medicine, a $93 trillion Green New Deal and a host of other ideas that would destroy our nation in innumerable ways. These ideas were explored in two Democratic Party presidential debates this week that drew rather anemic ratings, but exposed the deep division between the progressive candidates and the traditional liberal candidates.

This division is real and serves as a contrast to the GOP, which is solidly behind President Trump and his policies. The Democratic Party division is also apparent in Congress between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and radical socialists like U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). The relationship between these two powerful women has been very tense in recent months as they have differed on several issues. Last week, after the two women met, Speaker Pelosi praised her young colleague and informed the press that impeachment was still an option and the decision would be made in a “timely fashion.”

In response, President Trump called his Democratic Party opposition “clowns.” However, he is not only fortunate to have his radical political opposition pursuing “impeachment nonsense,” he is only benefitting politically from his economic policies. Last week, it was announced that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by a solid 2.1% in the second quarter, beating the expectations of most economists. This follows an especially robust first quarter of 3.1% GDP growth.

Today, the new jobs report was announced showing solid results as the unemployment rate held firm at a very low 3.7% and 164,000 new jobs were created. Amazingly, in our country today there are 157,288,000 Americans working, an all-time record. These reports clearly show the President’s tax and regulation reduction policies are working and the economy is expanding, which will improve his chances to win re-election.

Last Friday, the President received a major boost in his quest to secure our Southern border. In 2016, the top campaign promise of then candidate Donald Trump was to “build the wall.” Unfortunately, upon entering the White House, the President faced non-stop opposition from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

To accelerate his administration’s wall building projects, the President declared a national emergency and authorized the use of $6.7 billion in funding from the Defense Department and the Treasury Department. Of course, these actions were immediately challenged by liberals who are opposed to any border security.

In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the President a tremendous victory with their decision to allow the administration to use a portion of the authorized funds, $2.5 billion from the Defense Department, to construct sections of the border wall.

This decision overturns lower court decisions which froze the funds and prevented the administration from proceeding with four contracts it awarded to replace outdated sections of the wall. After this ruling, the administration will be able to proceed with building 100 miles of border fencing in Arizona, New Mexico and California.

The Supreme Court authorization for wall construction will allow the President to campaign for re-election by showing at least some progress on his promise to “build the wall.” It will help maintain his strong support among Republicans and those voters who care deeply about border security.

In his political career, President Trump has enjoyed both successes and setbacks; however, the events of the past few weeks were truly remarkable. With good news from the congressional hearings, the economic reports and the Supreme Court, the President’s chances for re-election have improved dramatically. The opposition’s main argument for defeating President Trump was exposed as a total delusion. Their policies have been revealed as radical pipe dreams, while the President’s policies have provided beneficial economic results for the American people. At this point, the President is stronger politically, which is great news for the United States of America as his re-election is essential for the future security and stability of our nation.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]