After El Paso and Dayton, Hollywood's "The Hunt" is deplorable

After the tragedies in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH it is especially unfortunate that the new movie The Hunt is scheduled for release in September. This sick and twisted movie depicts a group of elite liberals hunting down and killing 12 “deplorables” as a big game contest.

The movie is being produced by super liberal Jason Blum, who is responsible for a variety of left-wing movies such as Get Out and The Purge. He also produced a seven-episode series, The Loudest Voice, that is currently airing on Showtime. Not surprisingly, the series features Russell Crowe in a very negative portrayal of Roger Ailes, the late Chairman and CEO of Fox News.

Blum is one of the countless liberals in Hollywood who express their slanted political views in their projects, which are generously funded by the industry. In contrast, conservatives must stay quiet in Hollywood or they risk becoming unemployable. One of the rare exceptions is Jon Voight, who recently produced a short video praising President Donald Trump.

In The Hunt, liberal elites travel to an exotic vacation spot where they attempt to kill their unlucky conservative prey. The premise of the movie is so outrageous that advertisements have been banned by ESPN, a very liberal network.

The film is being distributed by Universal Studios, which is reconsidering their advertisement strategy in the aftermath of the recent mass shootings. Of course, such a movie is inappropriate after two tragedies in which 31 innocent people were massacred and dozens of other people were injured. However, such “satire” is never appropriate for the movie portrays innocent people being killed for their ideological beliefs.

Only sick Hollywood executives could create such a movie and try to market it to millions of Americans. Once again, this industry is introducing filth into our culture. The movie is billed as “satire” and “entertainment,” but, obviously represents a dream of many in Hollywood for “deplorables” to be eliminated.

It was the dreaded “deplorables” who elected Donald Trump as President and caused so much heartache for liberal Hollywood. Eliminating such people in a “hunt” would make the world a much better place for many of the crazies in Hollywood.

This is an industry that is constantly preaching about the evils of guns and the epidemic of gun violence. Yet, all too often, Hollywood produces movies and television shows that are riddled with gore and bloodshed. Many of the major stars who use social media to decry gun violence appear in movies brandishing high powered weapons and committing horrific acts of violence. This is an industry that bears some responsibility for the violence in our society today, but instead of accepting blame it is always pointing fingers at the NRA and Republican politicians such as President Trump.

Hypocrisy thy name is Hollywood.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]