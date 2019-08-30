Fox's Cavuto, the latest to see the light, facing the Trump Train?

The only chance that his ardent supporters publically distance themslves from his countless lies, distortions and falsities is when his pretenders begin to own up to their own truths. These are truths of which they might have known all along but have been unwilling to state so. These are truths that are so obvious, they blind the night. They require self-awareness and courage to concede.

The only way that the United States is going convince Donald Trump's base that the president himself is to be blamed for the daily, if not hourly criticisms lodged against him, is when members of the loyal royal forces openly admit they see the light.

One of the early critics came from the Land of Alternative Reality, of sorts. In what really seems to be a reality of a totally weird kind, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, well-known conservative attorney, George T. Conway III, began to take occasional shots at his wife’s boss. The once-occasional jab has now become an hourly barrage on twitter.

Michael Cohen was the next to part ways, courtesy of the federal prosecutors. Not surprisingly, until it became obvious that the former Trump “fixer” was no longer in the “fix”, the President description of his counsel for a decade turned dramatically. Cohen within moments morphed from a very honest man into “the world’s greatest pathological liar”

This spring, a Michigan Republican Congressman Justin Amash told the truth about the Mueller Report. He opened his own soul and documented Attorney General Barr’s own deceptions and distortions. In doing so, however, the party immediately ostracized and trashed him. He since has decided to leave the party. In return, his party claims he was never welcome.

Trump’s own former mouthpiece and “supporter to the hilt” decided enough was enough. Anthony Scaramucci said “no mas mooching” any more off the Trump train. Weeks ago, he began to openly criticize Trump’s lack of veracity and coarseness and of course, the counter-puncher returned the favor. Mooch, who could be seen regularly on cable news defending the man he said he adored and loved soon became a marked-man among the president's faithful. Now, the two are in a full-scale war and the former, albeit, short-lived communications director, has basically become personae non gratis among his political friends.

Days ago, a former Tea Party Republican, a conservative radio talk show host, and an admitted purveyor of racist remarks crossed that red line in the election sand. Joe Walsh, a former Republican Congressman from Illinois broke rank and filed his declaration that he was now a candidate. His platform is essentially, “Trump is Unfit”. The Trump Republican Party base has returned fire and Walsh now appears to be another casualty on the Washington DC battleground.

This week, came another stunning blow, this time from the friendly confines of Fox Network. No, it was not Jeanine, Sean Hannity or other sycophants always selling their souls. Nor was it Trump-critic Shepherd Smith. But, it was an anchor who has occasionally criticized the president in the past but who has lavishly praised him also.

The anchor is Neil Cavuto of Fox Business and the commentary came in response to the president’s recent attacks of Fox News. Fox Radio Brian Kilmeade had just asked the president during a interview about his recent anti-Fox News comments.

Above is Cavuto's video segment and below is Cavuto’s transcribed commentary:

Brian Kilmeade: I know you were critical of Fox yesterday you came out and you tweeted Fox News heavily promoting the democrats through the DNC communications director spewing out whatever she wanted. President Trump: Absolutely. Brian Kilmeade So you were very upset. President Trump: I'm not happy with I'm not happy with Fox,

Cavuto:

or--Well, I think the President watches Fox. I also think he is getting sick of Fox, which is weird because I think he gets pretty fair coverage at Fox. But the President making clear to fact check him is to be old but dead to him. And his legion of supporters who let me know in no uncertain terms, I am either within totally or I am a never Trump or fully. There are no grays, no middle ground, you're either all in or you're just out, loyal on everything or not to be trusted on anything. Which could explain the President himself this week bashing fox news yet again, urging his supporters to stop watching the channel to quote tweet, "Fox isn't working for us anymore". Well, first of all, Mr. President, we don't work for you. I don't work for you. My job is to cover you not fawn over you or rip you, just report on you. To call balls and strikes on you. My job, Mr. President, our job here is to keep the score. It's not settled scores. Now in my case to report the economic numbers when they're good and when they're bad. But when the markets are soaring and when they're tumbling, when trade talks look like they're coming together and when they look like they're falling apart, it is called being fair and balanced, Mr. President, yet it is fair to say you're not a fan. When that balance includes stuff you don't like to hear or facts you don't like to have question. You're only human I get that. Who likes to be corrected, but you are the president? It comes with the job just like checking what you say and do comes with my job. After all, I'm not the one who said tarrifs are wonderful thing, you are--just like I'm not the one who said Mexico would pay for the wall. You did. Just like I'm not the one who claimed that Russia didn't meddle in the 2016 election. You did. Now sorry you don't like these facts being brought up but they are not fake because I did. What would be fake is if I never did. If I ignored all the times you said you loved your old Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, until you didn't, had no plans to dump your Homeland Security Secretary until you did. Called Chinese President Xi Jinping at enemy just last week and a great leader this week. Sometimes you don't even wait that long. Last week, you expressed an appetite for background checks before arguing just hours later, our background checks are already strong. These aren't fake items. They're real items and you really said them. Just like you never paid to silence a porn star. And it turns out you did. Never ordered your former White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Bob Mueller until we learn, you tried. Fake is when it's wrong, Mr. President, not when it's unpleasant, just like it isn't and wasn't fake. When you said that access Hollywood tape wasn't real when it was, or that you inherited a depression from Barack Obama. When he didn't. Or that you ripped quantitative easing when he was president, but are furious the Federal Reserve isn't doing the same for you now that you're president. You're entitled to your point of view, Mr. President, but you're not entitled to your own set of facts. Now, we can argue over whether you ever wanted to buy Greenland or disrupt hurricanes with nuclear weapons, but when seeds are planted, doubts are sown. You're right to say the media isn't fair to you, that they're more inclined to report the bad than anything good about you. So it is no surprise you're frustrated, that more aren't in line with you and that everyone at Fox might not be in lockstep with you. You might even think that those who are work for you, they don't. I don't. Hard as it is to fathom, Mr. President, just because you're the leader of the free world doesn't entitle you to a free pass. Unfortunately, just a Free Press Goodnight

Might this commentary change things in the minds of those avid, never-say- -he's- wrong Trump supporters? Absolutely not. But, each passing day, one and then another former diehard will jump off the train onto the track of honesty. In doing so, they will admit to themselves and to the rest of the world that the light of truth emerging from that tunnel right ahead is and has always been, a sign fraught with danger.