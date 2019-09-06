It’s kinda like when little Johnny gets caught doing something bad. Instead of admitting, he blames little Joey.

There’s no surprise that President Donald Trump uses media as a punching bag. When he’s in some type of trouble, all he needs to do is hit them with an uppercut and tweet the simple words,” fake new”. It’s so predictable. It’s so sad.

That tactic has plenty of precedence. Just as those really bad guys of history---Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini—demonized and vilified the media on a regular basis to gain absolute power, so goes our Oval Office occupant. Just like the most demonic men in modern history, Trump blames the media for his own political scapegoat.

He actually has gotten it down perfectly. It’s so simple of a strategy. When trouble brews, all he needs to do is utter, fake news and his ardent supporters response. Almost Pavlovian. For extra mileage, when he really needs to get his enemy against the ropes, he’s got the “enemy of the people” succer punch. It’s amazing how it works.

For example, this week’s storm of controversy, the Hurricane tweets. There is no doubt that his initial tweet about Alabama was incorrect. In fact, it was so wrong that the government had to correct him. After all, you don’t want a bunch of Alabama residents seeking shelter unnecessarily, right? When he was challenged, he doubled down to defend himself. He or somebody on his behalf fabricate weather cones. He claims he knew not who did this. Didn’t matter. Aall Trump had to do at the point of controversy was throw out the words, fake news, and voilla. His most loyal backers heard the whistle and they knew they now had cover.

When under pressure, Trump screams or tweets “fake news”. For his rank, argument is now over. They have no more reason to dig deeper to discover the truth. When they are presented with evidence of any type, they simply repeat the mantra, “It’s fake news”.

Game over.

It’s so neat how this works for him.

It’s actually a vicious cycle. It works like this: He gets caught with a flub or weirdo statement. Instead of admitting or apologizing like a normal person, he denies. Then he attacks. He lies, fabricates or misleads. His pretenders claim the media is out to get him. They care not if the media is out to get the truth. They blame the bad media coverage. They ignore his role in initiating or aggravating the problem with his own statements and tweets.

Yet, the solution is simple. If Trump would stop deceiving, the media would have less to report negatively. If Trump would stop blaming others and take some responsibility for the bad relationship, the media would probe less. There would be less to investigate.

This is basic logic. It’s Basic media 101.

Indeed, there has been media bias. There have been media errors. But when they flubs, they apologize. When have you heard Trump do the same?

That’s a softball question. The answer? Don’t be absurd.

Frankly, I’m really tired of this debate. I seem to have it often on social media. I read his supporters repeat his fake news chant. I reply that he has responsibility too. I often point out documented facts of a falsehood. The response is like clockwork. But, Clinton. But, Obama. I then offer them my challenge. For every lie, false statement, deception they can point to, by either one of the former officials, I will match three from Trump, to their one.

Interestingly, not a single person has taken the challenge. For some strange reason, they move on to other things or disappear.

So, to help put this issue to rest, below are the most recent tweets and/or statements by President Trump involving his using the term FAKE NEWS. Underneath that are links to what I consider to be excellent sources of documented Trump lies, false and/or misleading statements.

I’m more than happy to offer my challenge to any reader.

Any takers?

TRUMP’S CLAIMS OF FAKE NEWS

Alabama was going to be hit or grazed, and then Hurricane Dorian took a different path (up along the East Coast). The Fake News knows this very well. That's why they're the Fake News!

Sep 5 '19 @ 6:39 am EDT

Twitter

The Economy is great. The only thing adding to "uncertainty" is the Fake News!

Sep 6 '19 @ 7:38 am EDT

Twitter

I was with you all the way Alabama. The Fake News Media was not! https://t.co/gO5pwahaj9

Sep 5 '19 @ 1:18 pm EDT

Just as I said, Alabama was originally projected to be hit. The Fake News denies it! https://t.co/elJ7ROfm2p

Sep 5 '19 @ 1:14 pm EDT

Twitter

....This nonsense has never happened to another President. Four days of corrupt reporting, still without an apology. But there are many things that the Fake News Media has not apologized to me for, like the Witch Hunt, or SpyGate! The LameStream Media and their Democrat.....

Sep 6 '19 @ 7:29 am EDT

The Fake News Media was fixated on the fact that I properly said, at the beginnings of Hurricane Dorian, that in addition to Florida & other states, Alabama may also be grazed or hit. They went Crazy, hoping against hope that I made a mistake (which I didn't). Check out maps.....

Sep 6 '19 @ 7:29 am EDT

....said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!

Sep 5 '19 @ 6:15 am EDT

....Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!

Sep 5 '19 @ 4:48 am EDT

This was the originally projected path of the Hurricane in its early stages. As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies! https://t.co/0uCT0Qvyo6

Sep 4 '19 @ 3:23 pm EDT

....when in fact, under certain original scenarios, it was in fact correct that Alabama could have received some "hurt." Always good to be prepared! But the Fake News is only interested in demeaning and belittling. Didn't play my whole sentence or statement. Bad people!

Sep 2 '19 @ 4:16 pm EDT

....when in fact, under certain original scenarios, it was in fact correct that Alabama could have received some "hurt." Always good to be prepared! But the Fake News is only interested in demeaning and belittling. Didn't play my whole sentence or statement. Bad people!

Sep 2 '19 @ 4:12 pm EDT

....The good news is that we are winning. Our real opponent is not the Democrats, or the dwindling number of Republicans that lost their way and got left behind, our primary opponent is the Fake News Media. In the history of our Country, they have never been so bad!

Sep 2 '19 @ 5:22 am EDT

The LameStream Media has gone totally CRAZY! They write whatever they want, seldom have sources (even though they say they do), never do "fact checking" anymore, and are only looking for the "kill." They take good news and make it bad. They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt..

Sep 2 '19 @ 5:22 am EDT

Another totally Fake story in the Amazon Washington Post (lobbyist) which states that if my Aides broke the law to build the Wall (which is going up rapidly), I would give them a Pardon. This was made up by the Washington Post only in order to demean and disparage - FAKE NEWS!

Aug 28 '19 @ 12:06 pm EDT

There has never been a time in the history of our Country that the Media was so Fraudulent, Fake, or Corrupt! When the "Age of Trump" is looked back on many years from now, I only hope that a big part of my legacy will be the exposing of massive dishonesty in the Fake News!

Aug 28 '19 @ 5:35 pm EDT

The totally inaccurate reporting by Lawrence O'Donnell, for which he has been forced by NBC to apologize, is NO DIFFERENT than the horrible, corrupt and fraudulent Fake News that I (and many millions of GREAT supporters) have had to put up with for years. So bad for the USA!

Aug 29 '19 @ 4:47 am EDT

Twitter

Video

Washington, DC

Interview: Donald Trump With Brian Kilmeade on Fox Radio Network - August 29, 2019

"...Yes, fake news. More fake news, just like Lawrence O’Donnell had -- listen, Lawrence O’Donnell said the Russians guaranteed a loan for me and it was -- look, this guy and almost all of them have been lying for years about me. Lying, saying also -- as an example, I built an unbelievable company, unbelievable...."

View Full Transcript

Aug 29 '19

They do stories so big on Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren's crowd sizes, adding many more people than are actually there, and yet my crowds, which are far bigger, get no coverage at all. Fake News!

Aug 27 '19 @ 3:04 pm EDT

It is amazing that I can be at 51% with Zogby when the Fake & Corrupt News is almost 100% against me. Great job Mr. President!

Aug 27 '19 @ 2:49 pm EDT

The G-7 was a great success for the USA and all. LameStream Media coverage bore NO relationship to what actually happened in France - FAKE NEWS. It was GREAT!

Aug 27 '19 @ 7:45 am EDT

The G7 in France was so successful, and yet when I came back and read the Corrupt and Fake News, and watched numerous networks, it was not even recognizable from what actually took place at the Great G7 event!

Aug 27 '19 @ 2:46 pm EDT

The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!

Aug 26 '19 @ 2:25 am EDT

HERE COMES THE FACT CHECKERS

Dorian Fact Check: Trump’s pants on fire

September 6, 2019 at 7:07 am EDT

Associated Press: “Trump’s relentless justifications of his erroneous warnings that Hurricane Dorian was threatening Alabama on Sunday, which created days of ridicule and skepticism, are just the latest example of the president’s lifelong reluctance to admit an error, no matter how innocuous.

“His fervent, dayslong pushback has displayed not only his prolonged focus on a personal spat but his willingness, notably again late on Thursday, to deploy government staff and resources to justify an inaccurate claim. Presidential proclamations can move markets, rattle world capitals and, in this case, unnecessarily alarm the residents of a state. Trump’s relationship with the truth and accountability threatened to, yet again, diminish the weight of any president’s words.”

Politico: “The tone of the entire Trump presidency was captured this week with the simple swipe of a black Sharpie.”