On Friday, activists from around the world mobilized for “climate change” action. Protests were held in multiple countries drawing massive crowds. In New York City, over one million school children were given official permission to skip classes to attend climate change demonstrations.

This latest effort is a desperate attempt by “climate change” activists to ramp up interest in their pet project. Despite a constant drumbeat of warnings from educators and members of the media, a recent found that Americans viewed climate change as only the 15th most important issue.

While most Americans are not spending sleepless nights worrying about climate change, it is a major topic among Democratic presidential candidates. There is universal support for drastic action to combat “climate change.” Even supposed centrist and frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden promised to end fossil fuel production. Many of the presidential candidates have endorsed the unpractical and outrageously expensive $93 trillion “Green New Deal.”

Fortunately, President Trump has opposed these unwise actions. He has removed the United States from the Paris Climate Accords. He has revitalized the coal industry and is committed to sensible environmental regulations.

While the President’s policies have clearly worked, the “climate change” activists have ignored success and become even more radical and hysterical. U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) recently touted the strong possibility of “Miami not existing in a few years” if drastic action was not undertaken. According to the Congresswoman, “what is not realistic is not responding to the crisis.” This is the same genius climate forecaster who stated that there was only 12 years left to save the world from the horrors of “climate change.”

Today, the call is “climate change,” but it was a different message in previous years. In the 1960’s and 70’s, climate alarmists warned repeatedly that the world would end unless drastic action was taken to combat global cooling. These so-called experts were predicting a new ice age was on the horizon.

By the late 1980’s, there was a new cause for climate activists, global warming. Eventually, the alarmists realized that it would be easier to use a catch-all phrase to cover any weather event, so the rallying cry became “climate change.” If a major hurricane hits the United States, the activists will claim it is evidence of the “climate change” crisis. Of course, hurricanes have been ravaging the United States long before Americans even used fossil fuels.

In fact, throughout the history of the planet, there have been periods of cooling and warming that occur naturally and are obviously not impacted by the activities of human beings. A much more potent factor in “climate change” is volcanic activity and cycles of the sun. It is pure folly to pretend human beings can have an impact on either of the real causes of temperature change.

Instead of frightening young people with alarmist hyperbole that the world is ending, it would be better to offer them something truly constructive, an education.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]