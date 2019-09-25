Trump draining Ukraine swamp but impeachment critters bite back

Ever since he burst upon the political scene, the political establishment has been targeting Donald Trump. First, they attempted to deny him the nomination, then they worked overtime to hand the election to Hillary Clinton. When he won the presidency, there was an effort to thwart his transition team, followed by the Russian hoax to end his administration.

He was set up by opponents both within and outside of his administration. After he fired FBI Director James Comey, President Trump had to withstand a “witch hunt” led by a conflicted and biased Special Counsel Robert Mueller. When the Mueller report was completed, it was determined there was no “Russian collusion.” It took two years and $40 million and a full-scale investigation led by Democratic Party attorneys, including donors and supporters of Hillary Clinton, to determine that President Trump was innocent.

After the failed Special Counsel report was published and testimony of Mueller was a disaster for the Democrats, Trump’s enemies began searching for their next method of attack, all to destroy Donald Trump.

They have tried to take on his family members, his businesses, his non-profit foundation, his tax returns and his supposed relationship with a porn star and a Playboy centerfold. None of the investigations worked and the President continued to score approval ratings over 50%, according to the only fair pollster, Rasmussen.

After searching everything related to Donald Trump and launching six separate House investigations, Democrats believe they have struck gold with the intelligence community whistleblower complaint about the President’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart. Never mind that the whistleblower never heard the call or even read the transcript. The complaint was filed even though the Ukrainian Foreign Minister claimed the call was fine and no aid was withheld from the country.

The demands grew until the President released the transcript of this call. It showed the President asking about a prosecutor who was relieved of his duties after investigating the activities of the company that paid Hunter Biden, the Vice President’s son $50,000 per month. In the call, the President said, “The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.”

Not only does it sound “horrible” to the President, but to many Americans. Why was Hunter Biden cashing in on a relationship with Ukraine? He had no expertise or knowledge of Ukraine.

During his tenure as the Obama administration point person on Ukraine, former Vice President Biden did demand that prosecutor Victor Shokin be relieved of his duties right before he was about to interview Hunter Biden. In a 2018 speech for the publication Foreign Affairs, Biden boasted that he pressured the government to fire the prosecutor. He said, “I’m telling you; you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a b-tch. (Laughter.) He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”

For Joe Biden, someone “solid” was a prosecutor who would not investigate his son. Once again, Trump is investigated for potentially illegal activity being committed by his Democratic Party opponents. Only Hillary Clinton colluded with Russians, yet Trump was investigated. Only Joe Biden improperly pressured Ukraine, yet President Trump might very well be impeached.

No wonder so many Americans have lost faith in our political and judicial systems. Everything is upside down and the one who is continually mistreated and unfairly investigated is the person trying to “drain the swamp.” It seems the denizens of the swamp are fighting back.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]