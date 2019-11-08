Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is now considering a potential race for President of the United States. The former Mayor of New York, who has flirted with the race many times, has reportedly become concerned with the possibility that ultra-progressive U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, but not be able to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election. According to Democratic pollster Jef Pollack, Bloomberg’s move “reflects a feeling that the field cannot beat Donald Trump.”

With a weak frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a group of socialists and inexperienced candidates, such as 37-year old South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Bloomberg may believe there is an opening in the Democratic race. However, he is facing a very short window of opportunity with the Iowa caucuses less than three months away.

In addition, Bloomberg has a checkered past politically. He has been a Republican, an Independent and a Democrat. As Mayor of New York, Bloomberg was given credit for helping to keep the city safe but was criticized for trying to dictate beverage and food choices for his citizens. No one should forget his ridiculous campaign to ban “Big Gulps” and buttered popcorn. He also is a strident campaigner against Second Amendment issues yet enjoyed protection from armed guards. Overall, Bloomberg is a solid liberal on most other issues, such as climate change, abortion, etc., but he does have more reasonable views on economic issues.

His consideration of a campaign shows the real concerns Democrats have about Biden. His latest fundraising totals were anemic. His gaffes on the campaign trail are becoming legendary. His son’s questionable business dealings in Ukraine and China are drawing unwanted scrutiny to the former Vice President’s role in protecting these financial deals.

While the liberal media continues to claim there was no problem with Joe Biden’s pressure on Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company that hired Hunter Biden, Americans have a different view. According to a recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, the vast majority of respondents believed that Hunter Biden’s Ukraine and China deals were the result of “bad judgment.” In fact, poll co-director Mark Penn states that “about half the electorate believed Hunter Biden should return all the money has received from these ventures."

These news stories and his own unforced errors are harming Biden tremendously, giving the more liberal Democratic presidential contenders a chance to win the nomination and possibly giving Bloomberg an opening to enter the race.

Some of his supporters note that the billionaire Bloomberg may win because another billionaire, Donald Trump, was elected President in 2016. The difference, of course, is that Trump has much more charisma than Bloomberg. While Trump can attract thousands to an arena, Bloomberg may have difficulty attracting a few dozen people. Trump has an energized and dedicated following, while Bloomberg would have to create supporters and do it in very little time. Even for a billionaire, this challenge will be significant.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]