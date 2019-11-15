Prosecutors argued that Stone lied about his efforts to gather information for the Trump campaign from WikiLeaks about the hacking of Democratic National Committee computers.

Today, Roger Stone, a political operative who had worked with Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, was convicted on seven counts ranging from lying to Congress to witness tampering. His sentencing will take place on February 6, 2020. Stone could face up to 50 years in prison.

Stone’s defense team noted that he never established any connection with WikiLeaks, so he had no real information to provide to the campaign.

Stone was convicted by a jury that convened in Washington D.C., where 96% of the voters supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. The judge presiding in the case was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Stone joins other Trump associates such as former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and former foreign policy aide George Papadopoulos who have faced prosecution. All of them were targeted by prosecutors working for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

While Stone, Manafort and other Trump operatives have been convicted, those working with the “Deep State” never seem to face any legal trouble. Former FBI Director James Comey and Associate Director Andrew McCabe clearly lied on multiple occasions, yet neither of them has faced any charges. Even though the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz has made a criminal referral for McCabe, prosecutors have not acted.

Hillary Clinton transmitted top secret information on her “home brew” computer, yet she was not charged because there was supposedly no “intent” to commit a crime. It remains to be seen how she could direct her phones to be destroyed by hammers and her computers to be wiped clean with “bleach bit” and there be no criminal intent.

While the President is facing an outrageous impeachment spectacle for his interactions with his Ukrainian counterpart, Hunter Biden has been able to evade prosecution despite his suspicious consulting deals in Ukraine and other countries. The President provided aid to Ukraine, which did not investigate Hunter Biden’s corrupt deal with Burisma, while the Obama administration failed to provide this crucial aid.

Upon learning of the verdict, the President tweeted, “So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?”

It seems there is a clear double standard of justice in this country. For example, the impeachment of the President has been moving at lightning speed, while the nation has been waiting for months for the Inspector General’s report on FISA abuse and the “Durham report.”

For the President and his supporters, there are countless investigations and, in some cases, prosecutions. For the corrupt members of the Obama administration, the Deep State operatives and associates of Hillary Clinton, a totally different standard.

With this clear double standard, it is impossible for Americans to have any confidence in our criminal justice system.

