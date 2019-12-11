Possibly, TIME believes that Thunberg is the “biggest voice,” but others including Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro think that she is a “brat” because she often lectures adults on the climate change issue. At the United Nations, she famously said “How Dare You!” to conference attendees, challenging them to do more to save the world from climate change. She said that world leaders were destroying the future for young people.

Once again, TIME has chosen a reliably liberal recipient to be “Person of the Year.” The winner is 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York and appeared at the United Nations. TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal called her the “biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet.”

As far as climate change being the “biggest issue,” surely this is the mantra of the left, as it is viewed as almost a religion. However, in a recent Yale survey, climate change was not listed as top concern to most Americans. The showed that global warming ranked as the 15th most important issue out of a list of 28 possibilities. Hard working Americans are more concerned about healthcare, the economy, education and crime. Climate change is not an immediate problem for Americans who are taking care of their families and careers.

Instead of addressing concerns of average Americans, TIME has shown its elitism once again by this selection. The choice might not register to most Americans, but liberal professors, journalists and Hollywood stars surely celebrated Thunberg’s selection. These activists can afford to obsess about climate change, but most Americans are too busy working.

Others who were considered for the award include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the CIA whistleblower, the Hong Kong protesters and President Donald Trump. If TIME had been truly honest, Trump would have won the award this year. He has dominated the news unlike any other U.S. President in history.

Thunberg has had a fraction of the impact that Trump has had on the world. Unfortunately, TIME consistently refuses to bestow this award on conservatives. While Trump won it in 2016, he also could have won it in 2017 and 2018.

Donald Trump, Jr. blasted the award as a “marketing gimmick” and noted that TIME overlooked “the Hong Kong Protesters fighting for their lives and freedoms.” Trump, Jr. is right as the true heroes of 2019 have been the courageous people of Hong Kong, who have stood up to the tyrannical regime in China to advocate for more autonomy for their region.

Not surprisingly, Thunberg has said absolutely nothing about China, a country that is known for massive pollution, abusing human rights, limiting freedoms, inhumane working conditions and doing very little to combat climate change. TIME should have given the award to those fighting real threats, such as Chinese communism, as opposed to a youngster being used by others to promote an elitist agenda which is all about transferring wealth, not combating climate change.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]