It seems the golf at the President’s Cup was so interesting that U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond (D-New Orleans) was mesmerized. He decided to watch the golfing action on his laptop rather than follow the proceedings of the House Judiciary Committee. It would be no problem if Richmond was a golf fan watching at home. Instead, he is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, who is supposedly closely following the hearings to decide whether to impeach the President of the United States.

Richmond’s political bogey was originally captured in a video posted by CNN on Tuesday night. As it has been shared on social media, some are complaining that Richmond’s behavior is a “disgrace.” However, it perfectly highlights the joke that these impeachment hearings have become over the past few weeks.

First the House Intelligence Committee held secret hearings. When the hearings were finally made open to the public, many witnesses were introduced who provided no information of relevance to President Trump. Some witnesses relied on hearsay evidence while others had never even met the President.

After the issue was moved to the House Judiciary Committee, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stacked a panel of professors with liberal supporters of impeachment. Then, a liberal attorney was permitted to testify, even though he had made major donations to Democratic candidates.

During a 14-hour session on Thursday, both Democrat and Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee made arguments in support and opposition to impeachment. Instead of allowing his committee to conclude their activities last night, Nadler adjourned the meeting so that the final vote on the articles of impeachment would have better media coverage the next morning.

As expected, this morning, the committee voted along party lines to pass both articles of impeachment. This means the full House will vote next week on whether Donald Trump should be the third President in history to be impeached.

These issues are of extreme importance to our political system. Democrats are taking a position that the President who was duly elected by 63 million Americans in 2016, winning the electoral votes of 30 states, should be removed from office. Unfortunately, the reasons they cite are extremely flimsy and do not come close to equaling the justifications that were used to impeach previous Presidents.

Sadly, Democrats are not taking this process seriously. As evidence, we need to look no further than the laptop of Representative Cedric Richmond, who finds watching a boring golf tournament more exciting than his committee work.

If it can’t capture his attention, it is not hard to imagine that millions of Americans have also been turned off by this ugly and partisan spectacle.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]