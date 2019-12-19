With the impeachment of President Donald Trump, the U.S. House of Representatives sent a clear message to the American people. Despite the many problems in our country, the top concern for House Democrats is to punish President Trump. His true “crime” is being an outsider, an advocate of “America First” policies and a President committed to “draining the swamp” in Washington D.C. His values make President Trump the enemy of the Deep State, the media, the Democrats and their allies in Hollywood.

After his unfair, rushed and completely partisan impeachment, the far left exploded in celebration. In fact, it started before the official vote was taken. The night before impeachment, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) enjoyed drinks and dinner at Charlie Palmer, an expensive Washington D.C. steak house. On impeachment day, the so-called somber attitude of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her House Democratic colleagues was just a façade. Pelosi wore black on impeachment day to try to convince Americans that she was “sad” about the proceedings; however, Democrats were downright giddy about impeaching President Trump. Right after an article of impeachment was passed, House Democrats started cheering. It was so inappropriate that Pelosi was forced to shut down the celebration with a stern and admonishing stare.

There was no stopping the rejoicing among members of the left-wing media. Five so-called journalists from the Washington Post enjoyed a festive meal after the President’s impeachment. On Twitter, reporter Rachel Bade, who also contributes to the progressive cable news network CNN, shared a photo of the group with the title “Merry Impeachmas.”

Ms. Bade later changed the caption for the tweet and tried to explain the inappropriate image. She said, I’m deleting a tweeting tonight that is being misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption!”

Bade’s tweet reveals what conservatives have long suspected about the liberal bias of the mainstream media. There is a strong affiliation between liberal media outlets like the Washington Post and the Democratic Party. The groups coordinate messaging and share the same principles.

A similar belief system is shared among the Hollywood industry. After the President’s impeachment, progressive stars like Rosie O’Donnell, Cher, and Alyssa Milano erupted with relief on Twitter. Rob Reiner claimed that the President was impeached because he “committed the High Crimes of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.”

These liberal celebrations will be short-lived for the President will surely not be removed by the U.S. Senate. These liberals will regret their insistence that the President be impeached, for the entire sordid affair will only guarantee his second term. Current polls show that most of the American people do not approve of impeachment and do not want to see the President removed from office.

As he runs for a second term, the President will use impeachment as a political weapon to wield against his Democratic Party opponent. On Election Night 2020, after impeachment helps the President secure another four years in office, the smiles will be wiped off the faces of liberals and “The Deplorables” will be celebrating once again.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]