In our country, Trump Derangement Syndrome is apparent throughout Hollywood, the news media and the halls of Congress. Leftists, along with plenty of establishment Republicans, hate President Donald Trump with an overwhelming passion. One manifestation of this hatred is the harassment the President receives on a regular basis from congressional Democrats, which culminated with his partisan and unfair impeachment.

In the mainstream news media, independent analysis has revealed that the coverage of the President is consistently 90-95% negative. Among the Hollywood elite, their outrage at the President is event on their daily Twitter posts, which are almost universally negative.

This Trump outrage is not limited to the United States. At the recent NATO summit in December, several European leaders were caught on a “hot mic” laughing at President Trump. The group also included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said the comments concerned the President’s “unscheduled press conference.” The President clearly did not appreciate the ridicule for he called Trudeau “two-faced,” but he tempered his remarks by also calling him “a nice guy.”

After eight years of President Barack Obama apologizing for the United States and dismissing the concept of American exceptionalism, world leaders have been taken aback by Trump’s push for national sovereignty and for all countries to pay their fair share. An anti-Trump fervor may have been shared by the executives of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). Incredibly, a brief scene with President Trump was cut from Home Alone 2, a popular Christmas movie.

Keen viewers noticed the edit and complained on social media. The CBC claimed that the deletion was needed for additional commercial time and was done in 2014, before Trump officially entered the race for President.

The scene featured President Trump giving directions to his hotel’s lobby to Macaulay Culkin's character, Kevin McCallister, was only 24 seconds in length. CBC executives claim that a total of 8 minutes that were not “integral to the plot” were cut from the movie.

The President responded to the controversy by tweeting “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”

While it is doubtful that Trudeau made a phone call to the CBC, it is not hard to imagine executives at the network purposely cutting the scene to insult a President they despise. Trump supporters should feel good that the President triggers such a response outside of this country. For the first time in decades, the United States has a President that is putting “America First” in foreign trade and military alliances, even with friendly countries such as Canada.

This posture is popular in our country but frightens people in other countries who have grown accustomed to taking advantage of the United States of America. Thankfully, those days are over, if President Donald Trump remains in the White House.