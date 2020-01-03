Soleimani's terror threat was impeachable yet Democrats blame Trump

There are no prominent Democrats today on the national scene who advocate tax cuts like former President John F. Kennedy. In addition, there are very few who are as pro-military as former U.S. Senator Henry “Scoop” Jackson (D-WA). Today, the party is filled with progressives, socialists and Trump hating members of the political establishment. One thing the entire party shares is an unrelenting hatred of the President.

If the President found a cure for cancer, Democrats would wonder why he neglected heart disease. No matter what he does, the Democrats will find a reason to oppose him.

The economy is soaring, yet Democrats suddenly claim an interest in the increasing national debt. Now, they are worried about the middle class, even though they have neglected the working men and women of America for decades. They pretend to be worried about rising health care costs, but they created the problem by foisting the unworkable Affordable Care Act on the nation.

Today, Democrats are expressing their concern about the President’s bold move to kill a major terrorist leader and Iranian Major General. This morning, U.S. military forces killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ foreign operations unit, at the main airport in Baghdad.

Solemani was responsible for the deaths of approximately 600 Americans. He has been spreading terrorism around the globe for years. He was even sanctioned by the Obama administration for his terrorist activity.

Unfortunately, instead of celebrating this major achievement, Democrats are lamenting the President’s courageous action. For example, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressed her concern that Congress was not consulted prior to the military strike. However, there have been multiple instances of leaks emanating from Congress in the past. The success of this mission depended on extreme secrecy so the decision to bypass Congress in advance was the right move.

Other Democrats such as House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) claim that Trump needed congressional authorization for military action. However, as noted by conservative talk show host Mark Levin, “Congress has been on recess. Moreover, the House Intelligence Committee has spent months orchestrating a coup against our president rather than doing its job protecting America from, among others, the terrorist regime in Iran…a president is not required to alert Congress to a real-time defensive military action.”

Whether the Democrats like it or not, President Donald Trump is our Commander-in-Chief. He has the right to take military action to protect our national security and the lives of Americans. By killing Iranian terror chief, President Trump has made the world a much safer place.

