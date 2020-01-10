The American people no longer trust what they hear from the media and their government. Ever since his campaign started, President Donald Trump has railed against his political opponents within the government and has often warned the American people not to trust the “Fake News” media. These warnings seem to have been heeded especially in the case of disgraced financier and alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

While the media and government officials have repeatedly assured the country that Epstein committed suicide in his prison cell on August 10, the American people are not convinced. A new Rasmussen poll indicates that only 21% of the American people believe that Epstein killed himself. While 27% are undecided, most respondents, 52%, believe that Epstein was murdered.

Every day the evidence mounts that this case is highly unusual. It was just discovered that the video footage from outside Epstein’s prison cell on the night of his first so-called attempted suicide was accidentally destroyed. According to officials at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the videos were not preserved “as a result of technical errors.”

Prosecutors had guaranteed attorneys for Epstein’s former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, that the evidence was being protected by jail officials. After learning of this new development, Epstein attorney Marc Fernich said it “only adds to the unanswered questions and deepens the air of mystery surrounding (Epstein’s) death, feeding the perception that the public will never really know what happened — and that the powers that be aren’t really interested in finding out. Nothing about Jeffrey Epstein’s prosecution and death in federal custody surprises or could surprise me at this point.”

This week, the CBS news program 60 Minutes released the first photos of Epstein’s autopsy. It showed that the noose supposedly used in the suicide did not contain blood even though Epstein’s neck was bloodied. The noose was also not cut, even though a jail guard reportedly cut down Epstein from his hanging position after discovering him.

Famed forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden has examined the Epstein autopsy and determined that he was most likely murdered. Baden has been involved in over 20,000 autopsies in his long career and asserted that “There were fractures of the left, the right thyroid cartilage and the left hyoid bone. I have never seen three fractures like this in suicidal hanging. Going over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40-50 years, no one had three fractures.”

Based on the Rasmussen poll, Baden’s views are widely shared. One reason is that there were many powerful people who may have wanted Epstein killed. He operated what authorities believe was a prostitution ring involving underage girls and powerful people, including the elite from politics, Hollywood, and business.

This week, The Sun released photos of former President Bill Clinton with Chauntae Davies, a massage therapist, who was one of the “sex slaves” abused by Epstein. Another photo shows Clinton boarding Epstein’s plane, “The Lolita Express,” for a 2002 trip to Africa. It has been documented that Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane over two dozen times.

Even though Attorney General Bill Barr claims that Epstein committed suicide, citing the video evidence he saw from that night, the American people are very skeptical. Our federal government is notorious for lying to us and there is little reason to believe that this is not another case of the American people being purposely misled.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]