The issues are-- has Donald Trump engaged in activities that justify impeachment and should the higher Congressional body convict and remove him from office.

I understand politics. I understand the need to protect the president. I don't understand the deliberate destructive behaviors that are being exhibited right now at our nation's capital.

I want all the relevant evidence to be revealed. I would much prefer to beat Trump at the ballot box, but he put us in this horrible situation. The call was far from perfect, and the case is so much more than a phone call with the Ukraine president.

However, what troubles me the most is my firm belief that the ardent Trump supporters and the Republican Congress have willfully deceived themselves and others about the facts and about their reasons for shutting down the upcoming Senate trial without witnesses.

In their current defenses to not allow critical documents and witnesses, with first-hand information, to testify next week, the Republicans present a medley of rationales: The Democrats hate Trump and have wanted him impeached and removed from day one; The Democrats should have gone to the courts to compel the documents and witnesses, and since they failed to do so, the Democrats should now be denied; The witnesses are not telling the truth; The President has the right to executive privilege; The Democrats were not fair, and as a result, we will punish them.

Assuming all of those allegations are true, for these reasons, you are preventing the American people to hear all the relevant facts and you are going to allow a trial without witnesses? For these reasons, you are preventing the American people to judge for themselves whether a high-crime and misdemeanor has been committed? For these reasons, you are preventing this country from determining if this president must not hold office at this time?

Their answers right now appear to be YES.

And their real reasons, despite the noise of their protestations, ultimately come down to two considerations--“revenge” and “political power.”

REVENGE IS OURS

In essence, they are stating, you had your shot and now we call the shots. Is this what our country has come to under President Trump--you hit us and we slug you back, twice as hard? To borrow from the former first lady, these Trump defenders seem to be practitioners of "they go low, we go much, much lower. Instead of taking the higher road and demanding that it stands above recrimination, vindictiveness, its approach is-“-we turn no cheeks but will kick you in the groin.” In doing this, Republicans have abandoned their self-proclaimed place in history as the party of righteousness. Instead, sadly, the party of Lincoln is fast becoming the Trump party of vindictiveness.

POLITICAL MIGHT MAKES RIGHT

There are no more transparent words revealing their real motivations than those by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Yesterday, he threatened to expose those Senators who bucked the president.

From Politico:

Paul says if four or more of his GOP colleagues join with Democrats to entertain new witness testimony, he will make the Senate vote on subpoenaing the president’s preferred witnesses, including Hunter Biden and the whistleblower who revealed the Ukraine scandal — polarizing picks who moderate Republicans aren’t eager to call. So he has a simple message for his party: end the trial before witnesses are called. “If you vote against Hunter Biden, you’re voting to lose your election, basically. Seriously. That’s what it is,” Paul said during an interview in his office on Wednesday. “If you don’t want to vote and you think you’re going to have to vote against Hunter Biden, you should just vote against witnesses, period.”

THE REAL STORY

Trump ardents are telling us that despite substantial new evidence that had come out before this week’s explosion of documents and riveting testimony, the Senators do not want to know the truth. Worse, they do not want the country to be aware of the behaviors and actions that show what appears to be, the worse international conspiracy in human-kind.

They don't want the world to know that its party leader might have put our national security and reputation in jeopardy for his self-interest. They don't want anybody to see that he appears to have covered up facts, lied beyond lies, shut down all evidence flow, and now pretends to be outraged that the democrats did not present the evidence Trump hid from the public.

I am sorry to say that events over the last few months and in particular, the last few days have damaged the credibility and moral integrity of the party. The always-Trumpers know that when they and the president claim the lack of first-hand information presented, they can't then blockade first-hand knowledge. That is called hypocrisy. They know that because the president shuttered all of this information from ever going public, it nevertheless, has oozed out through legal, judicial processes, regardless. They know when the president and his minions claim they have never met that witness, in this case, Lev Parnas, and poof, like magic, pictures and videos stream out showing their collective pants on fire-- they've got one hell of a problem.

They know that significant evidence implicates all the president's men and much more is on its way which will engulf their collective credibilites, tomorrow, next week or later this year. Yet, the man who is leading them down the path of destruction, demands, and they shall obey.

They are willing to ignore very substantial facts that existed during the House impeachment process. The evidence presented was significant and met the burden of the preponderance of evidence to show the case to the US Senate. Throughout the hearings, the brave Americans who came forward, despite being ordered not to do so and stated they needed documentary evidence to complete their testimonies. House Democrats argued feverishly that documents and critical witnesses would tell the entire story if the man in the Oval office would allow the truth to be released.

Yet, Republicans failed to push their leader to allow the record to be complete. Now, they want to deny Americans to hear critical information that will shape the future of this country.

The Republican Party leaders, the solid forty-percenters and the Senate Majority have an opportunity to stand above all political games, distortions, planned ignorance. Each senator can stand upon the pedestal of justice and proclaim only the light of truth will cleanse us all.

I'm afraid they will not rise to that occasion.

And, once again, the sad fact is revealed-- Trump destroys everything that surrounds him.