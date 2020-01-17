Raju and his CNN colleagues are all “liberal hacks.” Other than an occasional token conservative analyst or guest, the entire CNN roster of producers and on-air talent, including all the network’s hosts, is composed of steadfast liberals. Other Republican officeholders should follow McSally’s lead and refuse to appear on CNN. They will never get fair coverage for CNN is a tool of the Democratic Party.

McSally is a former fighter pilot who certainly knows how to hit targets. In this regard, her comments hit the media target perfectly and were especially appropriate.

U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) created a firestorm of controversy this week when she called CNN reporter Manu Raju “a liberal hack.” Raju was trying to interview McSally about the upcoming impeachment trial, but the Arizona Senator told him that “I’m not talking to you.”

As evidence, this week, CNN hosted a Democratic presidential debate that heavily publicized a dispute between U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT). The anchors spent several days trying to help Warren by trumpeting her allegations that Sanders supposedly told her in a 2018 private conversation that a woman cannot get elected President.

Even though Sanders denies making that statement, CNN’s reporters and anchors have been clearly taking the side of Warren. It seems the leadership of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is once again trying to destroy the candidacy of Sanders. They fear he is too progressive and is unelectable in the general election.

In 2016, CNN played a role in helping Hillary Clinton win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Their political analyst, Donna Brazile, gave Clinton advance notice of debate questions that were not provided to Sanders.

So, CNN is indistinguishable from the DNC. Incredibly, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer said that McSally should apologize. He said that the Senators comments were “disgusting, it was awful” and, according to Blitzer, Senator McSally, “should know better.” Blitzer lauded Raju as “one of the most respected congressional reporters up on Capitol Hill.”

While CNN expressed their extreme outrage at McSally’s comments, she refused to buckle under the criticism. She said, “these CNN reporters, so there’s many of them around the capital, they are so biased, they are so in cahoots with the Democrats, they so can’t stand the president, and they run around trying to chase Republicans and ask trapping questions.” They are so biased that McSally quipped the network “should probably be filing FEC reports with the DNC.”

Leftwing bias afflicts all the CNN hosts, including their media analyst Brian Stelter, who just announced his participation as Executive Producer in an HBO documentary on “fake news.” It will be titled After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News. This is quite ironic for Stelter certainly knows “fake news” very well as he has been peddling it at CNN for years.

In recent years, CNN has been forced to apologize many times for false reporting on President Donald Trump. It just announced that it settled a lawsuit with Nick Sandmann, a Covington High School student, who was falsely accused of mistreating a Native American activist at a pro-life rally last year. The amount of the payment was not revealed but by settling the lawsuit instead of fighting it, CNN admitted its role in falsely portraying Sandmann. He was especially hated for being white, Catholic and wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Today, CNN is a joke of a network with poor ratings and pitiful shows. It is a far cry from their heyday in the 1980’s, when it was a respected news network. Congrats to Senator McSally for having the guts to tell the truth about a reporter who represents a network that no longer represents truth in journalism.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, "Ringside Politics," airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com.