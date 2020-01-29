The polls show Sanders leading in Iowa and New Hampshire and he is on the verge of overtaking former Vice President Joe Biden in the national polls. He is leading in fundraising and has the type of dedicated volunteers not found in other campaigns.

As the nation gets ready for a presidential election, the Democratic Party is in total turmoil. Their 2020 presidential candidates are not exciting voters. There is no Bill Clinton or Barack Obama in the field to generate excitement. The only candidate to create any passion is U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT), practically an octogenarian.

Although Sanders has a two-point lead over President Trump in a recently released ABC News/Washington Post poll, most political analysts believe that he cannot win a general election. Sanders is an avowed “Democratic-Socialist,” who has far-left positions on healthcare, the economy, climate change and an array of other issues.

While Sanders is far to the political left, the United States of America is usually described as a “center-right” nation. Clearly, Sanders is too liberal to win a general election. Democratic strategists understand that he cannot win, which is why he is being discriminated against once again.

In 2016, the Democratic National Committee worked with Hillary Clinton to rig the nomination process and prevent Sanders from winning. In this election, the attacks on Sanders are intensifying. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimed that Sanders expressed a view in a private 2018 meeting that a woman could not win the presidency. Even though Sanders denied making the statement, anchors and reporters on CNN and other networks sided with Warren.

In recent days, Hillary Clinton jumped into the fray and made a disparaging comment about Sanders that will appear in a new documentary. In reference to Sanders, Clinton claimed that “nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.”

There is a division between the establishment wing of the Democratic Party and the more progressive wing that is affiliated with Sanders. These groups disagree on policy, but agree on one thing, their hatred of President Donald Trump.

Democrats have bet everything on the impeachment of President Trump. If it fails, the American people are likely to blame Democrats for ignoring the problems of the country and focusing only on targeting the President. Certainly, the President’s core support is not fading away. He is steady in the polls with an approval rating averaging in the mid-40’s as it has for months.

The impeachment debacle has not harmed the President politically at all. In fact, his supporters seem more energized than ever. Last night, he held a raucous rally in the “deep blue” state of New Jersey. People started camping out in front of the arena two days before the event. In an arena that only held 8,000 people, there was an incredible demand for tickets with over 175,000 requests.

The Democratic presidential candidates are lucky to draw a few dozen people to their events. Thus, the contrast cannot be starker between the two parties.

The last three incumbent Presidents to lose re-election, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H. W. Bush, all faced tough economic conditions. Usually, Americans “vote their pocketbook,” and will re-elect a President who is presiding over good economic times.

Currently, the American economy is the envy of the world. With historically low unemployment, positive economic growth and record stock market gains, Americans are enjoying the best economic conditions in 50 years. Today, President Trump signed the new USMCA trade agreement which will spur economic growth even more. He has also made tremendous progress on a new trade deal with China. In response, Democrats are offering impeachment and socialism, not very attractive alternatives in good economic times.

The only way for Democrats to win is for President Trump to be convicted and removed from office by the U.S. Senate. They believe that if witnesses are allowed, the trial will drag on, giving them more time to uncover evidence damning to the President. It is the same formula used in the Supreme Court hearings of Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh. Fortunately, Democrats eventually lost those battles, and, in this case, they will lose once again.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]