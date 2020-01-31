In the 2012 presidential race, only 6% of African American voters supported the GOP nominee, Mitt Romney. By 2016, the support level increased only slightly to 8% for Donald Trump.

Historically, African Americans voters have been the most loyal supporters of the Democratic Party. Since 1932, most African American voters have supported the Democratic presidential candidate. This support reached a zenith in the era of the first African American President, Barack Obama.

In the upcoming election, African Americans are expected to comprise about of the electorate, a very important constituency for any presidential candidate. Thus, it is quite significant that a new poll is showing surprising strength for President Donald Trump.

According to a Rasmussen tracking poll this week, the support level for President Trump among African Americans rose to an astounding 42%. This is a significant development and is 100% increase in the African American approval rating for President Trump in only one year.

It seems that the President’s policies are having a positive impact on the African American community. The unemployment rate among African Americans dropped to 5.4% in August, the lowest in history. With an improving economy, more African Americans have enjoyed much-needed wage growth.

The President has not only supported policies that provided African Americans with more jobs, but he also championed increased funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In addition, he pushed for the successful passage of the First Step Act, legislation that provided for criminal justice reform, which had proven to be very elusive in recent years.

This progress may help explain an astounding new poll result on the topic of race relations. According to a new Gallup poll, Americans believe that real improvements are occurring. In the three years of the Trump administration, the survey indicated there has been a massive 14% increase in the condition of race relations and a solid 9% increase in the plight of African Americans.

Fortunately, the President’s agenda is leading to positive economic and criminal justice results for the African American community. While the previous President promised better conditions, it never materialized. In fact, under President Obama, an additional 13 million Americans were forced on to the food stamp rolls. In this administration, 7 million new jobs have been created and 7 million Americans have been able to leave the food stamp program.

When President Obama was elected, some analysts predicted better race relations among Americans. Instead, President Obama used very racially divisive rhetoric and pursued racially divisive policies. It should have surprised no one that during the Obama administration, there were major riots in Ferguson, Missouri and Baltimore, Maryland and other areas.

After three years of President Trump, there have been no major riots and an improvement in race relations. This will translate into the President receiving a greater percentage of the African American vote in the upcoming presidential election.

While the new Rasmussen poll shows his support among African Americans at an astounding level, his election will be assured if he receives any type of increase from the 8% support, he received in 2016.

No wonder Democrats are unhinged and anxious at this point in the election cycle. While President Trump is delivering positive results, their leading candidates are unimpressive and having a hard time exciting their electorate, especially the African American community.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]