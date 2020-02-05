Presidential historians will note that the re-election of President Donald Trump was not secured in November of 2020, but nine months earlier in February. In a span of two days, Democrats displayed to the country why their party should not be given political power.

In Iowa, Democrats could not conduct a simple presidential caucus with relatively few voters participating. The totals were not announced on Monday night due to “irregularities.” The embarrassment even caused liberal media outlets to denounce the Democratic Party’s ineptitude.

By the next day, only 71% of the vote had been released. Clearly, the bungling leads many to suspect that the party establishment was once again trying to deny a victory to an outsider like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Four years ago, party insiders and media outlets like CNN worked with Hillary Clinton to rig the nomination process and steal it from Sanders. It is déjà vu for supporters of Sanders, who finished a strong second behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The establishment’s favorite candidate is 50-year politician former Vice President Joe Biden. He performed horribly in Iowa, finishing fourth, and will hobble into New Hampshire, a very diminished candidate.

All of the party in-fighting leaves the door open for former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg who will spend countless dollars to improve his name recognition and standing. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is already bending the rules to allow Bloomberg to participate in upcoming debates and favoritism will continue. The DNC does not want Sanders as their nominee because his socialist views are outside of the mainstream and he is unelectable in a national race against the President.

After the debacle of Iowa, Democrats made fools of themselves during the President’s State of the Union address. Several members of Congress, including U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) boycotted the speech. The ones that did attend acted like children, hissing when the President announced that seven million Americans no longer needed food stamps. As U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) noted, “Now think about what that reveals that they are routing for Americans in poverty to be trapped in dependence. That’s seven million people that have gotten jobs, that are providing for their kids.”

The worst offender last night was the de-facto leader of the Democratic Party, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). It began with her disrespectful and abbreviated announcement of the President of the United States. It continued during his speech as she waved her hands, shook her head and audibly muttered on several occasions. At certain points, she was seen pointing to members of the Democratic Party’s caucus on the house floor. During emotional parts of the speech, Pelosi remained seated, despite the positive news the President was reporting.

Of course, she culminated her “performance” by ripping up the President’s speech at the conclusion. This type of disrespect was unprecedented in modern American history. Certainly, GOP House Speakers never treated Democratic Presidents like Bill Clinton or Barack Obama in such a manner. Pelosi ripped up the speech that included the names of American heroes that the President recognized. She ripped up a speech that outlined Trump’s tremendous achievements as President. She ripped up a speech that gave many powerful reasons for Americans to vote for another term for President Trump. Finally, she ripped it up because of her anger of the precarious position that Democrats are now facing.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich believes that Pelosi should be censured for her outrageous behavior. Of course, Democrats will never penalize their own leader for the mistreatment of President Trump. The best way for Pelosi to be penalized is for the American people to deliver majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives back to the Republican Party after the upcoming election. In effect, this will “fire” Pelosi as House Speaker, and, hopefully, send her to a much-needed political retirement.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]