Trump impeachment vote proves Romney sMITTen Democrat to his core

Of course, 95% of Republicans disagree with Romney and his analysis is hopelessly skewed by his personal animosity toward the President. It is not an impeachable offense to make a “perfect” call to a fellow President asking him to help locate missing Democratic National Committee computer servers from the 2016 election and investigate the alleged corruption of a very powerful political family.

In the U.S. Senate, only Romney voted to convict and remove the President on one article of impeachment. Speaking to his fellow Senators and the nation on Wednesday, Romney said, “The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the President committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a ‘high crime and misdemeanor.' Yes, he did.”

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the lone Republican in Congress to vote against President Trump in the bogus impeachment hoax. Fortunately, no GOP members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve the two articles of impeachment.

Trump released the transcript of the call and most Americans did not see his conduct as impeachable. He was set up by national security officials who are holdovers from the Obama administration. The so-called whistleblower has been prominently linked to powerful Democrats such as former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

The evidence was so lacking that every other Republican voted to acquit the President. Fortunately, the misguided and highly partisan impeachment effort was a spectacular failure. The President now has full vindication, but the fact that Romney voted with the Democrats is surely upsetting to the President.

Romney has been a thorn in the President’s side from the very beginning of his campaign. During the 2016 election, Romney gave a highly publicized speech lampooning then-candidate Donald Trump. Eventually, Romney supported the long-shot effort of a gadfly Republican in the 2016 general election.

After the President won, Romney attempted to infiltrate the administration and applied for the position of Secretary of State. The President wisely declined to hire Romney. In 2018, the former Massachusetts Governor ran for the U.S. Senate in Utah and the President graciously endorsed him, despite their differences. In fact, he also endorsed Romney in the 2012 presidential race. At the time, Romney excitedly accepted his endorsement, realizing that it was very helpful to his campaign.

Incredibly, while the President has been gracious and supportive of Romney, he has received nothing by contempt and hatred in return. Romney only cares about himself and not the people he supposedly represents. A recent poll of Utah voters showed that 70% were opposed to the conviction and removal of the President. Romney ignored those voices and followed the voice he likes the most, the liberal national news media. After his vote to convict and remove the President, Romney was treated like a hero by his friends in the press.

Maybe his next step will be to host a show on MSNBC, but he will never be President of the United States. He has already broken ties with too many Republicans to ever seriously contend for the party’s presidential nomination again.

The people of Utah now hate Romney for his traitorous vote against the President. He cannot be recalled because there is no provision in the U.S. Constitution; however, he will be ignored and rendered ineffective as he finishes his term. As a last option, he can always switch to the Democratic Party, which is a perfect fit for a politician who has no core values and only cares about the media spotlight.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]