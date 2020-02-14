This week was dominated by the questions regarding the sentencing of political operative Roger Stone. Last January, he was subjected to a pre-dawn raid by federal officials carrying assault rifles. Somehow, CNN was informed about the raid and their cameras captured the dramatic footage of agents entering home and arresting Stone.

The former advisor to Presidents Nixon, Reagan and Trump was eventually charged and convicted of making false statements, obstruction of an official proceeding and witness tampering. The Justice Department initially recommended that Stone receive a jail sentence of between seven and nine years in prison. These guidelines were blasted by President Donald Trump who called them “a disgrace.”

Of course, convicting Stone was part of the discredited Mueller investigation. Stone was never involved in Russian collusion or conversations with Wikileaks. As President Trump noted, Stone was being prosecuted for “something nobody can even define.”

Fortunately, Attorney General Bill Barr revised the sentencing guidelines to a more reasonable length of between two and three years. Nevertheless, the fact that Stone is being prosecuted is an outrage. He is also under a gag order by the judge, denying him his First Amendment rights of free speech.

In contrast to the harsh treatment received by Stone and other Trump associates like Lt. General Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort, the denizens of the deep state never receive any consequences for their behavior.

For example, former Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, no longer must worry about being prosecuted. Even though the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz identified multiple instances of McCabe lying and made a criminal referral to the Department of Justice, a decision was made not to issue any charges and drop the case.

The official statement was made by J.P. Cooney, chief of the Department of Justice’s Fraud and Public Corruption Section and Assistant United States Attorney Gaston. In the letter sent to McCabe’s attorneys, Cooney and Gaston state that “the Government has decided not to pursue criminal charges against your client…. Based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the Government at this time, we consider the matter closed.”

This is another victory for those involved in plotting the political coup to overthrow the results of the 2016 election and remove Donald Trump from office. McCabe was at the forefront of the FBI’s effort to investigate the Trump campaign and President Trump and his administration.

McCabe joins Hillary Clinton and many other political enemies of President Trump who have been exonerated, even though they have been accused of committing serious crimes.

It leads many Trump supporters to openly question the fairness and integrity of the Department of Justice and to contend that there is a definite double standard of justice in our country.

